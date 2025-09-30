Lachlan Lam available for Leigh Leopards in Super League semi-final despite ongoing 'unacceptable language' charge

Leigh Leopards star halfback Lachlan Lam is available for his side's Super League semi-final against Wigan Warriors on Friday despite still facing an 'unacceptable language' charge.

Lam pulled the strings once again in what has been a fantastic season for the Leopards, having a hand in the majority of Leigh's superb attacking moments as they secured the 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity to set up a last-four encounter against defending champions Wigan Warriors.

However, in the 64th minute of the game, following Alec Tuitavake's try, Wakefield's Mason Lino reported Lam to referee Liam Moore, who filed the incident in his report.

That meant the incident was referred to the RFL's disciplinary system which convened on Monday.

While Lam still faces the charge levelled against him, he is available to play on Friday, live on Sky Sports, with the RFL giving both Wakefield and Leigh more time to gather evidence with a hearing taking place on "October 6 at the earliest".

In a statement, they said: "The Panel have referred an allegation of unacceptable language against Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam for further investigation by RFL Compliance.

"The allegation was made by a Wakefield player during the match, and included in the referee's report.

"Both clubs will be asked to make submissions, meaning that any hearing would not take place until the week starting October 6 at the earliest - the same process as with previous instances of this type."

Following the match, head coach Adrian Lam said he had not got to the bottom of what was alleged to have been said by his son but he hoped it would be "put to bed quickly".

"I don't know too much about it, to be honest with you. I've just been backwards and forwards to it. So I'll get to the bottom of it as soon as I can," Adrian Lam said.

"Now that you've mentioned it, I'll just see what that's all about. I'm not too sure what that is.

"I forgot all about this, to be honest with you. I'm not a fan of it. But we'll just have to try and address it as soon as possible and then move on quickly."

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs St Helens - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

