The Aussie who will play for England in the Ashes: AJ Brimson on his "passion" for England and his love of... Greggs

It is a huge decision to switch your international allegiance in sport, but that is what AJ Brimson has done by committing to England for the upcoming Ashes series.

Gold Coast Titans man Brimson had tried originally all the way back in 2022 to try and represent England but thought he was ineligible due to representing Australia in Nines.

This year he chanced his arm again though and got in touch with head coach Shaun Wane who was impressed with Brimson's commitment to the England cause and around five months later, he sits flanking Wane at England's squad announcement.

Why England you may ask? Well, for Brimson the answer is simple. With an English mother and Australian father, he has chosen to represent his mum's side of the family.

Brimson's two brothers were born in Chertsey with his mum hailing from south London. Indeed, all of his mum's family are still based around the capital, with his auntie in Windsor.

With fond memories of family holidays to Plymouth, Brimson has maintained a love for England throughout his life growing up in his native Australia.

And if there was any wondering whether he was going to take to English culture, that was dismissed straight away when asked to name his favourite things about England.

"Greggs," was his very swift response.

Not only that, he says that while growing up in a "two country" household, it was always England he would root for.

"My mum is obviously very happy. My mum's family are very happy," Brimson said.

"I mean, both my familes are obviously happy, but they're especially happy.

"So fingers crossed I can put my best foot forward at training and try to get a spot in the 17.

"My dad's now passed away, but he was probably the reason I started in rugby. Then, mum has kind of stepped in, he passed away when I was about 12.

"So she's kind of stepped in as the full-time footy parent and she was super stoked when I told her. Obviously my brothers were stoked as well.

"Growing up in a household watching, you know, union games, football games, rugby league games, she would always be going for England and my dad would be going for Australia.

"So I have grown up in a two country kind of household."

While Brimson has completed the first part of his task in being selected in the 24-man squad, he now knows he has another task to complete - earning the respect of the England fans.

"I have always loved England and the England jersey, even in football as well. It is just something that I've always wanted to do," he added.

"I know I've got to earn the respect of not only the players, but the fans and things like that as well.

"It is a big thing to have an Aussie living player to come out here and play.

"I know the task I have ahead of me but also the excitement to be able to hopefully represent England and wear the jersey."

Wane: AJ's phone call convinced me

So, what is it that Wane sees in Brimson? Firstly, it was Brimson's passion that convinced him he was worth the punt, with his talent only adding to that.

"We had a conversation, very similar to when I spoke to Victor Radley," Wane said.

"I was convinced he wanted to play for England and that phone call means a lot to me.

"I am a bit weird, I'm a bit funny about things and I need to be convinced, and I was convinced with AJ.

"I watch him play, and he's a talent."

England vs Australia

First Test - Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test - Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test - Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds