England's Mikey Lewis ready to face Hull KR coach Australia's Willie Peters in The Ashes: 'Whatever he says about me is probably true'
Mikey Lewis is ready to go head-to-head with his club coach Willie Peters when England take on Australia in the Ashes; Three Test matches between England and rivals Australia will be held at Wembley Stadium, as well as a clash at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium, and at Headingley
Wednesday 22 October 2025 11:52, UK
Mikey Lewis has had to come down from one of his career highs after winning the Super League Grand Final but now he has his sights set on another career highlight if he can run out for England at Wembley Stadium.
It was a stellar player of the match performance for Lewis at Old Trafford. He guided Hull KR around the park as they secured their first-ever Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors. It sealed the treble after Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield wins.
It was a monumental moment for both the sport and Lewis. Head coach Willie Peters declared it the "making" of him and England boss Shaun Wane admitted it did add an extra element to his selection decisions.
- Rugby League Ashes 2025: All you need to know
- Hull KR confirm Super League giant status with Ashes victory
- The making of Mikey: How Lewis owned his Grand Final moment
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Now, Lewis is hoping he will be running out at Wembley come Saturday to take on Australia in the first of three Ashes Tests. But this time, there will be no celebrations with Peters.
Indeed, the Hull KR boss is an assistant coach in the Kangaroos camp and will be giving the Australians the lowdown on what to expect.
While Lewis knows Peters knows him much better than most, it is also the faith from Peters that means he will be able to go out and play his best rugby against Australia.
"I've been questioned from my own coach, Willie, who's on the other side," Lewis said.
"I got questioned back in the year that he wanted me to perform on the biggest stage.
"He just wanted me to have that real good mindset that I can do it. It was just about doing my talking on the field.
"That's what I want to keep doing. Having that real good mindset to do my talking on the field. I know I can do it. It's just having that right mindset.
"It's his job. He's in the Kangaroo's camp. Whatever he says (about me), it'll probably be true.
"He watches me every day and day out. As long as I'm being me and playing my style and playing with a smile on my face, I won't go too far wrong."
And has Lewis come down from the incredible moment of winning the Grand Final? He insists that partying is out of his system.
"Obviously winning the Grand Final, a special moment for the league with it being a different team to win it and being the first team to do it and finally getting that ring and doing the treble as well.
"It was a dream come true to finally get it over the line. I've been dreaming about this moment for a long time. So, it was a lot of celebrations, a lot of beers being drank. It was really good.
"I've got the sleep I needed, got the beers out of the system. So I'm really, really focused on the next three weeks ahead and I'm really excited for the opportunity and the challenge ahead.
"It would be massive to hopefully wear this England shirt again and go out there with a smile on my face and just play the style of rugby I do and make sure I'm doing the team proud and doing this country proud because I'm proud to be English and I'll never take it for granted."
Williams: This is the pinnacle of my career
While Lewis is chasing winning heights once again, England captain George Williams is hoping to join him, but is also looking to avenge his side's heartbreaking loss to Samoa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final back in 2022.
For Williams, this would be the first step in making up for that moment.
"I am so proud. Being England captain is probably something I never thought I would be," Williams said.
"You reach for the stars as a kid. To play for England for me was the pinnacle but to be the captain is the cherry on top.
"It does not get bigger than this. This will be the pinnacle of my career.
"I have been fortunate enough to play in Grand Finals but I think this will top it.
"The (Samoa) loss was the most gut-wrenching feeling I have had on the pitch.
"I don't want to feel that again. This would go close to making up for that."
Rugby League Ashes 2025
First Test: Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London
Second Test: Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool
Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds