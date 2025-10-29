Stopping Reece Walsh: England have to target the enigma as they look to keep Ashes series against Australia alive

England have a multitude of targets to fulfil on Saturday if they are going to level the Ashes series against Australia but there is one that looms larger than most: stopping the enigma that is Reece Walsh.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation as he has become a household name amongst rugby league fans, his player of the match performance in the NRL Grand Final as he brought home glory for Brisbane Broncos, solidifying him as a player who does it on the biggest of stages.

Indeed, it was a performance touted as the greatest ever seen in a Grand Final by the Australian press.

That earned him a first ever Australia call-up, which he took with both hands and then some on his debut, a player of the match performance in the Ashes opener at Wembley leading the Kangaroos to a 26-6 victory and leaving England licking their wounds.

It was in the second half that Walsh was particularly electric, stepping and seaming through England's flailing defensive line from the 41st minute, the Aussie contingent packed in Wembley screaming in awe at what they were seeing.

England were aware they were coming up against star talent, but Walsh was the embodiment of the gulf between the two outfits. His flying finish for his opening try coupled with dazzling footwork on the way to his second epitomised that he is something special.

Not only that, but Walsh stood up defensively, knocking down a pass between Jack Welsby and Herbie Farnworth then stopping the pass from Jake Wardle for what looked a certain try for the hosts.

It is moments like that which have England head coach Shaun Wane scratching his head.

"We did that in the first test as well and that didn't go well. He's a class player, no doubt about that," Wane said.

"They've got a lot of class players in their team but he's special.

"The way he stopped our tries, he took a complete risk but our execution has to be better. You don't get many chances to score in international rugby and we missed a few so all credit to him, he put himself in a position to stop us scoring."

That defensive intent has earned him praise from his teammates too, Nathan Cleary insisting it is an area he has seen massive improvement in from the "freak" of a player.

"He's certainly improved defensively, and worked at it. I think he's realised just how important defence is, particularly in big games," Cleary said.

"That's why my respect for him has gone through the roof; we all know about his attack, but his defence has improved so much. He's working on his communication. He was talking to me a fair bit, saying a lot of things and he's pretty excited to always be in the game, which is his strength.

"But sometimes you've just got to calm him down a little bit. But it is his strength, so you've got to sort of release him and let him do his thing. He's definitely not too shy on the big stage - Origin, grand finals, now at Test level. It's no surprise that he performed the way he did. It's no surprise what he's doing."

England's task: Turning magic into an illusion

Household names are more than just their presence on their pitch though. It is about their presence off it, which Walsh has in abundance.

Of course, every rugby league fan will remember Walsh's infamous social media post that went wild as he posted a video drinking the water out of his toilet, which was later revealed to have been newly installed in his house.

"They reckon there's a new form of recovery to recover the muscles. They reckon if you just... toilet water," Walsh said in the video.

"You know, just get a little drink."

Image: Reece Walsh jokingly lifted a plastic toilet aloft after his side's Grand Final win

That led to a swift statement from the Broncos clarifying that "the video represents a poor attempt at humour posted privately by Walsh. No one should take this video seriously or act upon the advice."

While some might shy away, Walsh owned it, lifting a mini toilet aloft after his side secured Grand Final glory.

Walsh showed once again just why he is so popular on the weekend as he walked around the length of the Wembley field signing autographs and taking pictures, leaving a young fan in tears at meeting him.

He is both an enigma and a certainty. You are certain he will put in a performance but you have no idea in what way. You are certain he will be a showstopper but you don't know what the party trick will be.

Walsh will always pull the rabbit out of the hat. It is for England to work out the magician's trick.