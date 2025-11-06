World Club Challenge: Hull KR to host Brisbane Broncos as rugby league's battle for global supremacy returns in 2026

Hull KR will host NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos as the Betfred World Club Challenge returns in 2026 after a year's absence.

Fresh from ending a historic 2025 campaign as Super League champions for the first time, Willie Peters' side battle the NRL Grand Final winners for global supremacy in the annual cross-hemisphere battle on February 19.

The match will take place at the MKM Stadium as Hull hosts the Betfred World Club Challenge for the very first time.

It also sees Hull KR face Australian opposition for the first time in 40 years as the Robins and Broncos battle it out to be crowned the world's best rugby league club side.

The mouth-watering 'Clash of the Champions' pits Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Elliot Minchella and co against some of Queensland's finest, including Australian internationals Reece Walsh and Pat Carrigan.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said: "With offers from around the world to host the game, we are delighted to bring the World Club Challenge home to Hull, allowing supporters, not just from the city but the whole region and beyond, the opportunity to see the world's two best rugby league sides go head-to-head.

"With round one of our title defence in the Super League and a trip to Las Vegas for the 'Battle of Yorkshire' a week after the World Club Challenge, February is set to be the most exciting month in the club's illustrious history as we take the Robins to the global stage."

Brisbane Broncos' chief executive officer Dave Donaghy said: "We're delighted to bring the World Club Challenge back next year to kick off the rugby league calendar.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Brisbane Broncos on the world stage and test ourselves against the champions of England, Hull KR. The players and staff are determined to represent Brisbane and our members in the best possible way - and to bring another trophy home.

"Taking the club back to England will be special. Hull KR have incredibly passionate fans and we're looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere and the challenge that will bring."

Betfred boss Fred Done added: "At Betfred, we have a real passion for rugby league so it is a great pleasure to once again be associated with these two Grand Final winners lining up for the Betfred World Club Challenge."