Kevin Sinfield raises £1.15m for motor neurone disease charities after finishing latest fundraising challenge

Kevin Sinfield completed his latest fundraising challenge on Sunday, having brought in a further £1.15m for motor neurone disease charities.

The former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league captain arrived at AMT Headingley Stadium having run from York on the final leg of his 7 in 7: Together venture, with the latest figure meaning he's raised over £11m for MND charities.

Sinfield, who also joined up with a 'Santa Dash' in Leeds on Sunday, has run seven ultramarathons of at least 28 miles - around 185 miles in total - over the past seven days across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Image: Sinfield sporting bin bags to cover his footwear as he runs through flood water in Cattal on day seven

It was Sinfield's sixth endurance challenge, having been inspired by his former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 having lived with MND for four and a half years.

Sinfield addressed the crowd after arriving at Headingley, his home ground throughout his glittering rugby league career which included seven Super League titles.

He said: "To the MND community and the people we've met en route, all through the last week, all through the past five years, to everybody we've met - you're an absolutely beautiful community. We've got to keep fighting for the MND community."

Image: Sinfield was joined by Jonny Brownlee (left) and Josh Warrington (right) on day seven of the challenge

Sinfield, 45, had initially set a fundraising target of £777,777 - in tribute to Burrow's former shirt number seven - for the challenge but has exceeded that.

The opening day began in East Anglia on Monday, day two took place around Cork in Ireland, day three saw the team move on to Swansea and on Thursday Sinfield and his team started out from Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sinfield is currently part of England rugby union's coaching staff, so on Friday England head coach Steve Borthwick, born in Carlisle, accompanied Sinfield for one of Friday's legs.

Then on Saturday he headed to Scotland and ran from Carnoustie Golf Club into Dundee, finishing his penultimate leg in Dundee FC's Dens Park stadium before kick-off of their Scottish Premiership game.

His final leg saw him joined by Jonny Brownlee, the six six-time world champion triathlete, and Josh Warrington, a two-time featherweight world champion, but it wasn't without challenges as Sinfield had to wade through flood water on his way to AMT Headingley Stadium.