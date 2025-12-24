Salford rugby league: Ryan Brierley returns as new chief executive of phoenix club

Ryan Brierley has returned to Salford as the phoenix club's new chief executive.

Former club captain Brierley was sold to Oldham as Salford Red Devils desperately tried to raise funds throughout their ill-fated 2025 campaign.

The 33-year-old lifelong Salford supporter has brought his playing career at Oldham to an end to step into the role of leading the next phase of rebuilding professional rugby league in the city.

The news comes after the consortium - Phoenix Bid - were successful in their bid for the Rugby Football League (RFL) license.

"Salford is in my heart, and I believe saving its rugby league heritage is something that transcends rivalry," Brierley said.

"I hope Oldham's incredible supporters understand that this is about protecting something we all care deeply about, and what a great club they belong to.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former player Mason Caton-Brown opens up on the process of rebuilding a Rugby League side in Salford and their to-do list as they prepare for entry into the 2026 Betfred Championship.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone at Oldham, the management, the staff, the players, and especially the fans. I know this might come as a surprise, and I'm deeply sorry to be leaving so soon, but this is something I felt I had to do."

The Phoenix Bid consortium confirmed that planning for the 2026 season is now under way, with Brierley tasked with delivering a community-first future for Salford rugby league.

"The hard work starts now," Brierley said. "This is for the fans, and we won't let them down. It's an honour to now lead this consortium and to help guide Salford into a new era.

"I'm asking everyone for patience and support as we rebuild together one step at a time, united for the club and our city.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Mason Caton-Brown who has spearheaded the bid in the last few weeks, backed by a superb team that has overwhelming passion for Salford Rugby".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Brian Carney reflects on the demise of Salford Red Devils but says fans can take hope that a new club may rise from the ashes in the way that Bradford have done.

Salford begin their 2026 Championship season on January 16 against Brierley's former club Oldham, who thanked him for his efforts and wished him well.

"We can confirm that Ryan Brierley has left Oldham to take up a position at another club," a statement read.

"The player informed us this week of his desire to be released from his contract to pursue another opportunity, to which we have agreed.

"Everyone at Oldham wishes Ryan every success in his new venture, and we thank him for his efforts in an Oldham shirt."