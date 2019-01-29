VOTE: Super League XXIV table predictor

Who will win the League Leaders' Shield in 2019?

Have your say on how you think the Super League XXIV table will look at the end of the regular season.

Our Super League Preview Show is live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 6.30pm on Thursday, where Brian Carney and Phil Clarke are joined by Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan to look ahead to one of the most exciting Super League seasons to date.

After the show, we will bring you the derby between St Helens and Wigan, and Friday sees the Hull derby play out from KCOM Craven Park.

We will bring you plenty of live action throughout the season, but who will win the League Leaders' Shield? Which team will finish bottom? Have your say on how the table will end up by voting below...

Tune in to Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Thursday to watch the Super League Preview Show, followed by St Helens vs Wigan from 7,45pm.