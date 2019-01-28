Danny McGuire excited to take part in first Hull derby

Danny McGuire will feature in his first Hull derby on Friday night

Danny McGuire has won every domestic honour in the game during his stellar career but he will experience a first this weekend as he prepares to start his 19th and final season in Super League.

The 36-year-old former Leeds and England stand-off, who is the most prolific tryscorer of the summer era, will start his second season with Hull KR on Friday night when they host neighbours Hull FC on Sky Sports.

"I missed out on all the derbies last year - two through injury and one through suspension - so I've not sampled it yet apart from a friendly at the start of last year," McGuire said.

"I can't wait personally. There's no bigger game. I didn't realise the hatred and intensity between two sets of fans, it's a great way to kick off the season."

McGuire inadvertently announced the date of his retirement with a tweet in November referring to his final pre-season and insists there will be no going back on his decision.

"I probably didn't mean to announce my retirement but everybody jumped on it and I know physically and mentally it's the right time," he said. "I've been playing first grade since 18.

"That's not to say I'm putting the cue on the rack, I'm determined to have a good year and play well for Hull Kingston Rovers but at the end of this year I'm definitely throwing the boots into the crowd.

"We've got some good young players coming through at Hull KR and I don't want to hang around too long."

McGuire brought his glorious career with home-town Leeds to a fitting finale with an eighth Super League title 16 months ago, to add to his two Challenge Cup winner's medals and his three World Club Challenge trophies, and is hoping to bow out altogether on a high with Rovers.

"The dream would be to be involved in the big games at the end of the season, the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup," he said.

"Last year we were the promoted team and survival was a success to be honest, but within the group now the expectations are higher.

"We need to be setting the bar higher this year and pushing the top five teams, and I don't see any reason why we can't do that."

McGuire says he has yet to map out his future beyond retirement but has not ruled out following the example of two other Leeds legends, Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Peacock, by returning to Headingley for a job off the field.

Danny McGuire (left) has not ruled out following former team-mate Kevin Sinfield to a coaching position with Leeds after his retirement

"I'd love to stay in the game," he said. "I've got some ambitions to work with half-backs, doing some specific training.

"There was kind of an agreement that I would end up going back to Leeds but there is nothing set in stone and I've loved my time at Rovers.

"I'll see what opportunities come up, but at the minute my sole focus is playing and playing well."

