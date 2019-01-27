Kevin Brown to miss Super League season with Achilles injury

Kevin Brown's season looks over before it has started

Warrington Wolves vice-captain Kevin Brown is set to miss the entirety of the Super League season due to a serious Achilles injury.

Veteran half-back Brown suffered the injury on Saturday with scans confirming he has suffered a ruptured Achilles.

Warrington say the projected recovery time for Brown's injury is around nine months.

The 34-year-old's future is now unclear as he has less than 12 months to run on his existing deal.

St Helens-born Brown started his career at Wigan before spells at Huddersfield and Widnes. Brown joined Warrington ahead of the 2017 Super League season.

Brown retired from the international game after playing for England in the 2017 World Cup final against Australia in Brisbane to prolong his club career.