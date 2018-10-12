VOTE: Best of Super League Grand Final

Vote on the greatest moments in Grand Final history ahead of Wigan v Warrington on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Throughout the week, we have been getting your opinion on what have been some of the greatest moments in Grand Final history.

Our Sky Sports team of Brian Carney, Barrie McDermott, Terry O'Connor and Phil Clarke each picked out their favourite try, individual performance, and game from the last two decades, and then we put it to YOU to have your say on each category.

On Tuesday, you voted for the best try in Grand Final history.

Jason Robinson's effort for Wigan against Leeds in 1998 was picked by Barrie, Robbie Paul's try for Bradford against St Helens in 2002 was Phil's pick, Rob Burrow's 2011 try against St Helens was Brian's selection, while Henry Paul's try in 1999 for Bradford against Saints was picked by Terry.

On Wednesday, you voted for the greatest individual performance in Grand Final history.

Terry picked Burrow's display from 2011 against Saints, Barrie picked Leon Pryce against Leeds for Bradford in 2005, Phil selected Jamie Peacock from the same final in 2005 for Bradford, while Brian picked Chris Joynt for his performance against Wigan for St Helens in 2000.

And on Thursday, you voted for the greatest game in Grand Final history.

Barrie picked 2004's Grand Final as Leeds beat Bradford 16-8, Brian selected 2002's final when St Helens beat Bradford 19-18, Phil picked 2014's final when St Helens overcame Wigan 14-6, while Terry picked 1998 when Wigan beat Leeds 10-4 Leeds.

