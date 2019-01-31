Hull KR v Hull FC: Super League head-to-heads

Josh Drinkwater's partnership with Danny McGuire at Hull KR is eagerly anticipated

Hull KR will host Hull FC on Friday night as Round 1 of the new Betfred Super League season continues, live on Sky Sports Arena & Mix from 7.00pm.

Here we take a look at three key head-to-heads that may well go some way towards deciding this derby...

Craig Hall vs Bureta Faraimo

Craig Hall will be looking to establish himself as a Super League regular once again in 2019. He returned to Hull KR in the back end of last season, joining from Leigh Centurions for a second spell at Craven Park. Hall actually made his second Robins debut against Hull FC, another club he's played for in his career, and the winger scored twice. That was the start of a remarkable scoring streak as Hall crossed for 14 tries in eight games, providing the finishing touches during those tense Qualifiers games as KR avoided a return to the Championship.

That earned him a new deal for 2019, despite reported interest from Warrington. He'll be forming new partnerships on the left edge, with second rower Kane Linnett expected to play out there, while new centre Jimmy Keinhorst is likely to start out on that side as well. Will Hall continue his try-scoring form in the derby against his former club?

Bureta Faraimo crossed for 17 tries last season

It was a good debut campaign for Bureta Faraimo in 2018, despite the fact he had big shoes to fill when replacing Mahe Fonua. He finished top of the try charts for FC, crossing 17 times, three more than fellow winger Fetuli Talanoa. Faraimo's power was noticeable for all to see - he racked up 2,793 metres from his 332 carries, notching up an eye-watering 8.41m a drive, the second best in the whole squad.

He may have to watch his discipline in this derby, having seen red for a challenge on Chris Atkin in the Good Friday game. Faraimo was also sent off in the Challenge Cup against Featherstone and sin binned against Salford for a swinging arm - something Lee Radford will want him to cut out of his game in 2019. A barnstorming winger at his best, expect fireworks again on Friday night.

Josh Drinkwater vs Marc Sneyd

All eyes on Hull KR's new half-back for 2019. Big things are expected from Josh Drinkwater. The deal happened late in the day, not joining until the end of December, but the Australian has signed a one-year contract with the club.

Hull KR's Joel Tomkins and Hull FC's Danny Houghton, pictured with the Betfred Super League trophy

Drinkwater will now form a partnership with Danny McGuire as KR look to kick on this campaign. The half-back is 26, but can still learn plenty from McGuire in his final season in the sport. Drinkwater played a major part in Catalans' historic 2018 campaign, not just winning the Challenge Cup, but also providing the majority of the creativity for Steve McNamara's side as the Dragons pulled clear of relegation trouble.

Drinkwater came up with 22 try assists, 10 more than other team-mate, an impressive effort considering he only joined the club at the end of April. Hull FC will have to close him down early on.

Marc Sneyd celebrating after scoring a late drop goal against Leeds last season

There's selection problems for Hull FC in the halves ahead of the opener, with Albert Kelly missing while Marc Sneyd's pre-season was limited by a knee injury that ensured he only played 16 games last season. Jake Connor is also suspended after being sin-binned for dissent in the pre-season defeat to St Helens.

Sneyd will certainly hoping for a better year in 2019. He's a two-time Lance Todd Trophy winner, but saw his 2018 campaign hit badly with those injuries last season. FC collapsed at the back end of the campaign, missing their chief organiser. The half-back is known for his kicking game, capable of pulling teams from side-to-side with the boot.

And his eye for a drop-goal may come in handy this season given the new Golden Point rules. Sneyd kicked five last campaign, three in 2017, five in 2016 and six in 2015 - a talent that might come to the fore even more. It's a race for Sneyd to be fully fit for the visit to Craven Park, but FC need him available.

LR: "I don't think there is a great deal between the two thirteens. That's why I feel the bench will be so crucial for both sides on Friday." pic.twitter.com/VSMCc32AYv — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) January 30, 2019

Mitch Garbutt vs Scott Taylor

It was a surprise to see Mitch Garbutt leaving Leeds, but the prop forward has new surroundings for 2019. He's signed for Hull KR on a three-year deal and brings not just experience to Craven Park, but a decent medal collection as well.

Garbutt secured the treble with the Rhinos, despite only joining the club in June of their historic 2015 campaign. He settled into the front row as the club secured the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield before beating Wigan in the Grand Final. He took home a second winner's ring in 2017 as part of the side that beat Castleford.

👥 Hull Kingston Rovers are pleased to announce the 19-man squad set to face rivals, @hullfcofficial in our season opener this Friday night at @KCOMhome Craven Park.



Read ➡️ https://t.co/G0cY7XBu0c#REDARMY pic.twitter.com/NBZ4ODdtg3 — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) January 30, 2019

Capable of providing big go-forward in the pack, Garbutt's average gain per drive in 2018 was 8.38m for his 1224 metres. He managed 8.32m per drive in 2017, 8.40m in 2016 and 7.35m in 2015. That's remarkably consistent for a front rower and gives any coach big metres up front. Tim Sheens will need to see more of that from Garbutt in 2019, laying a platform for his half backs to do their work.

Facing Garbutt will be a familiar foe in Scott Taylor. While FC fell apart in 2018, the England prop still delivered, making the most metres in 2018 in the Black and White - 2811m from his 338 carries at 8.32m a drive. No-one made more carries either.

Scott Taylor will be looking to start the season with purpose at KCOM Craven Park

Taylor featured off the bench in the Denver Test win over New Zealand and went to the World Cup in 2017, but he missed out on a place in the Autumn International Tests with George Burgess returning and Luke Thompson enjoying a fine campaign at St Helens.

Taylor had a few issues with his shoulder, but has had a full off-season to clear out any problems. The prop signed a new contract in July, penning a five-year deal with the club. He'll be out to gain back his international place with an Ashes tour returning in 2019. Expect a big campaign from the front rower.