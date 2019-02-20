St Helens vs Leeds: Super League head-to-heads

Jack Walker scored three tries in Leeds' win over Salford last week

Leeds head to St Helens on the back of a big victory over the previously-unbeaten Red Devils, while Saints are aiming for a win that would put them top of the Super League standings. We take a look at the key battles that could decide Friday night's game on Sky Sports Arena...

Lachlan Coote v Jack Walker

Two games in, and it's clear what St Helens are expecting from Lachlan Coote. He's being used as an extra playmaker, delivering organisation from the full-back position.

That includes becoming a kicking option on the final play. Indeed, no one has put in more attacking kicks than Coote's seven so far for the Saints.

Lachlan Coote has put in the most attacking kicks for Saints in 2019

He's already provided two assists as well. Coote's defence, especially when fielding kicks, will also prove important this season. The No 1 swept up especially well from grubbers against Wigan in Round One.

He does have the Liam Marshall interception blotting his copybook, but there's plenty of positives coming from the new man so far in 2019.

Sunday was some day for Jack Walker - he grabbed a hat-trick in Leeds' 46-14 win over Salford. The full-back showed good predatory instincts, running excellent support lines to be in the right place for his scores.

He followed up Kallum Watkins' break for number one, grabbed Tui Lolohea's kick through for number two, and then backed up Matt Parcell to bag a treble. It was a significant improvement from Walker, who endured a tough night in the defeat to Wigan. But Dave Furner was full of praise for Walker's courage and bravery to bounce back from his previous performance.

It's easy to forget the full-back is still only 19. He's got plenty to learn, especially in defensive organisation. But what a talent he looks.

Kevin Naiqama v Konrad Hurrell

It was Kevin Naiqama who got 2019 off to a flyer for the Saints. Two minutes into his debut, and the centre stood up Dan Sarginson before holding off Liam Marshall to touch down and make it a dream start. That was just a taster of what the Fiji international is capable of.

He's got quick feet, plenty of pace and offers power as well in the backline, carrying 20 times for 141 metres at an average of 7.05m a drive so far in this campaign. But Naiqama will have a job on his hands come Friday night in what could be a crucial matchup in a Pacific Island rivalry.

It's the Tonga international Konrad Hurrell facing up to Naiqama on Friday, and the centre is starting to show why Leeds made him a marquee signing for 2019. He scored twice in the win over Salford on Sunday, touching down a kick for his first before showing his famous power close to the line for a second.

After three games, Hurrell is second in the metres table for the Rhinos, racking up 389m from his 51 carries. That's at an average of 7.63m a drive.

You're going to get eye-catching stuff from Hurrell - five offloads so far this season - although he has come up with four errors too. But that's how he plays the game. Plenty of excitement, and there's plenty to look forward to for the Rhinos fans.

Theo Fages v Richie Myler

Things can change in Rugby League so quickly. Last season, St Helens settled on a half-back pairing that looked destined to combine for years to come in Jonny Lomax and Danny Richardson. Two games into the campaign, and 2018 Dream Teamer Richardson is at Leigh on dual-registration.

Theo Fages has edged ahead of Danny Richardson in the pecking order at Saints

It's Theo Fages who's given Justin Holbrook the selection headache. Fages was used mainly off the interchange bench last season, unable to break up the Lomax/Richardson axis. But he impressed for France in the autumn and trained the house down in pre-season. Injury disrupted Richardson's preparation, so in came Fages for the opening game.

The Frenchman impressed against Wigan, asking questions of the defence, while neutralising the threat of Joe Greenwood out wide. The onus is on Fages to make the spot his. A good performance against Leeds would help.

Richie Myler was another Rhinos player who needed a big game against Salford. And although it was half-back partner Tui Lolohea who really shone, Myler improved as well. He'd attracted plenty of criticism after the defeat to Wigan, putting two kicks out on the full, while struggling to get the Rhinos really clicking in attack.

Richie Myler was Leeds' Player of the Year in 2018

Myler carried the brunt of creative responsibility last season, providing the most assists and claiming the club's Player of the Year award. His partnership with Lolohea is designed to help the Rhinos cut loose in attack.

Myler's taken on 12 attacking kicks so far, the most in the Leeds side, but there's no assists yet. If the half-back can find the top of his game against St Helens, then we could see the best of Leeds going forward.

Teams

St Helens' 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley.

Leeds Rhinos' 19-man squad: Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Trent Merrin, Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins.