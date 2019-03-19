Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 6?

Wakefield's Danny Brough scored highly again in Round 6 in the race for Man of Steel

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 6 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 6 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

3pts - Morgan Knowles

2pts - Dominic Peyroux

1pt - James Roby

3pts - Danny Brough

2pts - Pauli Pauli

1pt - David Fifita

Panelist's comments: Brough: dictated from the start, organised his pack well and excellent kicking game. Pauli: strong off the bench and provided a great platform for Brough. Fifita: thorn in FC's side all game when he was on the pitch. Kept putting FC on the back foot.

3pts - Tom Briscoe

2pts - Eloi Pelissier

1pt - Rhys Williams

3pts - Daryl Clark

2pts - Ben Currie

1pt - Stefan Ratchford

3pts - Paul McShane

2pts - Jackson Hastings

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

3pts - Samisoni Langi

2pts - George Lawler

1pt - Sam Tomkins

Panelist's comments: Langi made some game-breaking plays to get his team back in the game and eventually give them the lead with a wonderfully executed kick for Lewis Tierney's try to clinch the win.

For a breakdown of the current standings after six rounds of action in the race to be named 2019's Man of Steel, find the full leaderboard below...

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard