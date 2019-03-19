Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 6?
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 6 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 6 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...
Huddersfield 12-40 St Helens
3pts - Morgan Knowles
2pts - Dominic Peyroux
1pt - James Roby
Hull FC 12-32 Wakefield
3pts - Danny Brough
2pts - Pauli Pauli
1pt - David Fifita
Panelist's comments: Brough: dictated from the start, organised his pack well and excellent kicking game. Pauli: strong off the bench and provided a great platform for Brough. Fifita: thorn in FC's side all game when he was on the pitch. Kept putting FC on the back foot.
Leeds 16-18 London Broncos
3pts - Tom Briscoe
2pts - Eloi Pelissier
1pt - Rhys Williams
Warrington 25-12 Wigan
3pts - Daryl Clark
2pts - Ben Currie
1pt - Stefan Ratchford
Castleford 24-20 Salford
3pts - Paul McShane
2pts - Jackson Hastings
1pt - Peter Mata'utia
Hull KR 16-18 Catalans Dragons
3pts - Samisoni Langi
2pts - George Lawler
1pt - Sam Tomkins
Panelist's comments: Langi made some game-breaking plays to get his team back in the game and eventually give them the lead with a wonderfully executed kick for Lewis Tierney's try to clinch the win.
For a breakdown of the current standings after six rounds of action in the race to be named 2019's Man of Steel, find the full leaderboard below...
Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard
|POS.
|PLA
|CLUB
|PTS
|1
|J. Roby
|Saints
|12
|2
|P. McShane
|Tigers
|9
|3
|S. Ratchford
|Wolves
|8
|4
|D. Brough
|Trinity
|7
|5
|D. Clark
|Wolves
|7
|6
|J. Shaul
|Hull FC
|7
|7
|L. Watts
|Tigers
|6
|8
|N. Evalds
|Red Devils
|6
|9
|E. Battye
|Broncos
|5
|10
|J. Hastings
|Red Devils
|5
|11
|M. Sneyd
|Hull FC
|5
|12
|B. Tupou
|Trinity
|4
|13
|D. Fifita
|Trinity
|4
|14
|J. Trueman
|Tigers
|4
|15
|K. Edwards
|Catalans
|4
|16
|L. Coote
|Saints
|4
|17
|M. Knowles
|Saints
|4
|18
|A. Walker
|Broncos
|3
|19
|A. Walmsley
|Saints
|3
|20
|G. Lawler
|Hull KR
|3
|21
|G. Williams
|Warriors
|3
|22
|J. Bibby
|Red Devils
|3
|23
|J. Westerman
|Hull FC
|3
|24
|J. Charnley
|Wolves
|3
|25
|K. Leeming
|Giants
|3
|26
|M. Whitley
|Catalans
|3
|27
|M. Cooper
|Wolves
|3
|28
|M. Garbutt
|Hull KR
|3
|29
|P. Mata'utia
|Tigers
|3
|30
|R. Lui
|Red Devils
|3
|31
|R. Atkins
|Wolves
|3
|32
|S. Langi
|Catalans
|3
|33
|T. Fages
|Saints
|3
|34
|T. Briscoe
|Rhinos
|3
|35
|T. Johnstone
|Trinity
|3
|36
|B. Currie
|Wolves
|2
|37
|C. Hall
|Hull KR
|2
|38
|D. Houghton
|Hull FC
|2
|39
|D. Peyroux
|Saints
|2
|40
|E. Pelissier
|Broncos
|2
|41
|H. Livett
|Wolves
|2
|42
|J. Miller
|Trinity
|2
|43
|J. Wardle
|Giants
|2
|44
|J. Abdull
|Broncos
|2
|45
|J. Drinkwater
|Hull KR
|2
|46
|J. Sa'u
|Red Devils
|2
|47
|K. Sio
|Red Devils
|2
|48
|K. Dixon
|Broncos
|2
|49
|K. Welham
|Red Devils
|2
|50
|L. Thompson
|Saints
|2
|51
|M. Ashurst
|Trinity
|2
|52
|M. McIlorum
|Catalans
|2
|53
|M. Paea
|Hull FC
|2
|54
|M. Masoe
|Hull KR
|2
|55
|P. Pauli
|Trinity
|2
|56
|R. Atkins
|Wolves
|2
|57
|S. O'Loughlin
|Warriors
|2
|58
|S. Manu
|Hull FC
|2
|59
|T. Gigot
|Catalans
|2
|60
|A. Murphy
|Giants
|1
|61
|B. Wiliame
|Catalans
|1
|62
|D. McGuire
|Hull KR
|1
|63
|I. Farrell
|Giants
|1
|64
|J. Greenwood
|Hull KR
|1
|65
|J. Turgut
|Red Devils
|1
|66
|J. Jones
|Red Devils
|1
|67
|K. Hurrell
|Rhinos
|1
|68
|L. Marshall
|Warriors
|1
|69
|M. Shenton
|Tigers
|1
|70
|R. Williams
|Broncos
|1
|71
|S. Tomkins
|Catalans
|1
|72
|T. Leuluai
|Warriors
|1