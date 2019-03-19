Super League News

Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 6?

Last Updated: 19/03/19 11:10am

Wakefield's Danny Brough scored highly again in Round 6 in the race for Man of Steel
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 6 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 6 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

Huddersfield 12-40 St Helens

3pts - Morgan Knowles

2pts - Dominic Peyroux

1pt - James Roby

Hull FC 12-32 Wakefield

3pts - Danny Brough

2pts - Pauli Pauli

1pt - David Fifita

Panelist's comments: Brough: dictated from the start, organised his pack well and excellent kicking game. Pauli: strong off the bench and provided a great platform for Brough. Fifita: thorn in FC's side all game when he was on the pitch. Kept putting FC on the back foot.

Leeds 16-18 London Broncos

3pts - Tom Briscoe

2pts - Eloi Pelissier

1pt - Rhys Williams

Warrington 25-12 Wigan

3pts - Daryl Clark

2pts - Ben Currie

1pt - Stefan Ratchford

Castleford 24-20 Salford

3pts - Paul McShane

2pts - Jackson Hastings

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

Hull KR 16-18 Catalans Dragons

3pts - Samisoni Langi

2pts - George Lawler

1pt - Sam Tomkins

Panelist's comments: Langi made some game-breaking plays to get his team back in the game and eventually give them the lead with a wonderfully executed kick for Lewis Tierney's try to clinch the win.

For a breakdown of the current standings after six rounds of action in the race to be named 2019's Man of Steel, find the full leaderboard below...

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard

POS.PLACLUBPTS
1J. RobySaints12
2P. McShaneTigers9
3S. RatchfordWolves8
4D. BroughTrinity7
5D. ClarkWolves7
6J. ShaulHull FC7
7L. WattsTigers6
8N. EvaldsRed Devils6
9E. BattyeBroncos5
10J. HastingsRed Devils5
11M. SneydHull FC5
12B. TupouTrinity4
13D. FifitaTrinity4
14J. TruemanTigers4
15K. EdwardsCatalans4
16L. CooteSaints4
17M. KnowlesSaints4
18A. WalkerBroncos3
19A. WalmsleySaints3
20G. LawlerHull KR3
21G. WilliamsWarriors3
22J. BibbyRed Devils3
23J. WestermanHull FC3
24J. CharnleyWolves3
25K. LeemingGiants3
26M. WhitleyCatalans3
27M. CooperWolves3
28M. GarbuttHull KR3
29P. Mata'utiaTigers3
30R. LuiRed Devils3
31R. AtkinsWolves3
32S. LangiCatalans3
33T. FagesSaints3
34T. BriscoeRhinos3
35T. JohnstoneTrinity3
36B. CurrieWolves2
37C. HallHull KR2
38D. HoughtonHull FC2
39D. PeyrouxSaints2
40E. PelissierBroncos2
41H. LivettWolves2
42J. MillerTrinity2
43J. WardleGiants2
44J. AbdullBroncos2
45J. DrinkwaterHull KR2
46J. Sa'uRed Devils2
47K. SioRed Devils2
48K. DixonBroncos2
49K. WelhamRed Devils2
50L. ThompsonSaints2
51M. AshurstTrinity2
52M. McIlorumCatalans2
53M. PaeaHull FC2
54M. MasoeHull KR2
55P. PauliTrinity2
56R. AtkinsWolves2
57S. O'LoughlinWarriors2
58S. ManuHull FC2
59T. GigotCatalans2
60A. MurphyGiants1
61B. WiliameCatalans1
62D. McGuireHull KR1
63I. FarrellGiants1
64J. GreenwoodHull KR1
65J. TurgutRed Devils1
66J. JonesRed Devils1
67K. HurrellRhinos1
68L. MarshallWarriors1
69M. ShentonTigers1
70R. WilliamsBroncos1
71S. TomkinsCatalans1
72T. LeuluaiWarriors1

