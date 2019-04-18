Good Friday Super League team news: Leeds host Huddersfield as Salford visit Warrington

Tom Briscoe returns for Leeds against Huddersfield, plus all Friday team news

A look at team news for Good Friday's Betfred Super League action, including Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants.

Hull are boosted by the return of props Scott Taylor and Masi Matongo from injury and Mickey Paea from suspension, while 18-year-olds Connor Wynne and Jack Brown could both play in their first derby after keeping their places in coach Lee Radford's 19-man squad.

Hull KR have prop Lee Jewitt and hooker Shaun Lunt back from injury, while another front rower, Mitch Garbutt, is also expected to play having missed last week's Challenge Cup win over Leigh with a knee injury. Winger Will Oakes is recalled in place of the suspended Ryan Shaw.

Last season: Hull 16 Hull KR 20, Hull KR 22 Hull 34, Hull KR 22 Hull 30.

Last six league matches: Hull WLWLWW Hull KR LWLLLW.

Top try scorers: Josh Griffin (Hull) 9; Mitch Garbutt (Hull KR) 4.

Top goal scorers: Marc Sneyd (Hull) 33; Craig Hall (Hull KR) 15.

Mickey Paea is back from suspension to boost Hull ahead of the derby

Hull 19-man squad: Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin Jack Logan, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Scott Taylor, Masi Matongo, Dean Hadley, Jordan Lane, Gareth Ellis, Connor Wynne, Jack Brown, Joe Westerman.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Owen Harrison.

Leeds vs Huddersfield (3pm)

Leeds bring back Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell and Brad Dwyer after resting them for the cup tie against Workington, but Callum McLelland and Owen Trout keep their places in coach Dave Furner's 19-man squad after impressing on their debuts. Forward Trent Merrin remains on compassionate leave.

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has named prop Paul Clough in his squad for the first time in 2019 after recovering from injury. Oliver Russell returns at stand-off in place of Lee Gaskell and club captain Michael Lawrence and prop Matty English are back after sitting out the win over Castleford.

Last season: Leeds 18 Huddersfield 25, Huddersfield 22 Leeds 22.

Last six league matches: Leeds LLLLWL Huddersfield WLWWLW.

Top try scorers: Konrad Hurrell (Leeds) 9; Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield) 6.

Top goal scorers: Tuimoala Lolohea (Leeds) 17; Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) 19.

Paul Clough is named in Simon Woolford's Giants squad for the first time in 2019

Leeds 19-man squad: Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Callum McLelland, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Owen Trout, Wellington Albert.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Akuila Uate, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Olly Russell, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.

Warrington vs Salford (3pm)

Warrington have three-quarter Bryson Goodwin back from a five-match injury absence to take the place of the suspended Tom Lineham, while veteran forward Ben Westwood returns after serving a four-match ban.

Salford coach Ian Watson brings back forwards Mark Flanagan, Daniel Murray and Joey Lussick after they sat out the cup win over Rochdale, while winger Derrell Olpherts returns in place of the injured Ed Chamberlain.

Last season: Warrington 30 Salford 14, Salford 6 Warrington 22.

Last six league matches: Warrington WWWWWL Salford LWLLLL.

Top try scorers: Josh Charnley (Warrington) 11; Niall Evalds (Salford) 8.

Top goal scorers: Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 48; Ken Sio (Salford) 13.

Forward Mark Flanagan has been brought back by Salford coach Ian Watson

Warrington 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Ben Westwood.

Salford 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Rob Lui, Josh Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Daniel Murray, Derrell Olpherts, Krisnan Inu, Jackson Hastings.

Wigan are without hooker Sam Powell as he starts a two-match ban but forwards Sean O'Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all set to return from injury.

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook has included half-back Theo Fages in his squad after missing the last two games with a hip injury and will make a late decision on his fitness.

Last season: Wigan 6 St Helens 14, St Helens 21 Wigan 18.

Last six league matches: Wigan LLWWLL St Helens WWWWLW.

Top try scorers: Joe Burgess (Wigan) 8; Regan Grace (St Helens) 8.

Top goal scorers: Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 29; Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 32.

Wigan 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.