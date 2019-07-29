Hull KR sign Dean Hadley and Jez Litten from rivals Hull FC

Dean Hadley has signed for Hull KR

Hull KR have crossed the city to make a double signing from Hull FC in a bid to secure their Super League survival.

The Robins are in a three-way tie for the bottom spot - along with Leeds and London - and have struck deals for Hull duo Dean Hadley and Jez Litten as the season enters its home straight.

Back-rower Hadley and hooker Litten have joined on loan until the end of the season, but have also agreed permanent deals through to the end of 2022.

The move gives Hadley some stability after being loaned out to Wakefield and failing to fully establish himself at Hull.

"It's been quite a frustrating year for me really," he said. "On the back of the last couple of years I felt like I'd improved on loan at Wakefield and I'd come back to Hull and started playing well in 2018.

"But this year hasn't gone to plan. However, I see this as a great opportunity at Hull KR with so much still to play for in our season."

Litten, 21, added: "I want to keep learning and adding things to my game, I just want to keep on improving myself.

"I've been watching Matt Parcell on TV recently and he's great to watch, and hopefully I can bring similar sorts of things to the team that he has in the hooker position."

Rovers, and their relegation rivals, have six games left to secure their safety.