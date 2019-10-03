Jordan Rankin and Joe Wardle Castleford-Huddersfield swap deals extended for 2020

Jordan Rankin scored 11 tries for Castleford this season

Castleford and Huddersfield have extended a swap deal involving utility back Jordan Rankin and second-rower Joe Wardle.

Rankin moved on loan to the Tigers at the start of the 2019 Super League season, with Wardle returning to Huddersfield as part of the deal, and both players will now remain with their clubs for 2020.

3:56 Highlights from the AJ Bell where Salford nilled the Tigers in an impressive play-off performance. Highlights from the AJ Bell where Salford nilled the Tigers in an impressive play-off performance.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell is delighted to secure the services of Rankin, a 27-year-old Australian who scored 11 tries and 18 goals in 22 appearances in 2019.

"Jordan has been outstanding for us this season and we are delighted to have him on board moving forward," Powell said.

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Live on

"He has been a quality player for us, particularly when he moved to full-back, so I am absolutely delighted he will be with us next year and I am confident he will reach further heights as a player at the Tigers."

Rankin said: "I can't tell you the last time I've been as happy playing for a team as I am now playing for Cas."

Joe Wardle returned to former club Huddersfield Giants in 2019

Wardle, 28, who previously played for the Giants from 2011 to 2016, linked up with younger brother Jake on his return and, after an injury-hit season, is looking forward to renewing the family partnership next season.

"I'm delighted to be playing with the Giants in 2020," Wardle said.

"I'm excited to be back at a club with my brother and watch his development as well as work hard for the side again."