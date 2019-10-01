Jackson Hastings' Great Britain eligibility confirmed

Jackson Hastings is eligible for Great Britain's tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

The RFL has confirmed that Australian-born Jackson Hastings qualifies to play for Great Britain.

Salford Red Devils half-back Hastings was born in Wollongong, New South Wales, but qualifies for England and Great Britain through his Plymouth-born grandmother.

The 23-year-old is now available for selection for the end-of-season tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Hastings was not included in coach Wayne Bennett's initial squad but the correct paperwork was subsequently submitted by Salford on his behalf and his eligibility has been confirmed.

Bennett announced his first batch of players for both the tour and the World Cup Nines in Sydney on Monday and they have already begun preparations, but he did not include any from the three Super League clubs still involved in the play-offs.

Hastings is still training with Salford ahead of Friday's final eliminator against Wigan - live on Sky Sports.

The Nines squad will be announced on Sunday and Hastings could be named in that if the Red Devils fail to make the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

3:56 Highlights from the AJ Bell where Salford nilled the Tigers in an impressive play-off performance Highlights from the AJ Bell where Salford nilled the Tigers in an impressive play-off performance

Players involved in the Grand Final will not be considered for the Nines, which takes place on October 18-19, but will be under consideration for the Lions squad, which is due to be named on October 13.

Great Britain begin their tour against Tonga in Hamilton on October 26, before playing New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch on the following two Saturdays (November 2 and 9).

Bennett's side then move on to play Papua New Guinea in the capital city of Port Moresby on November 16.