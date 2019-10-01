Leeds Rhinos sign Luke Gale from Castleford on three-year deal

Luke Gale has signed a three-year contract at Emerald Headingley

Leeds Rhinos have announced the signing of England scrum-half Luke Gale from Castleford Tigers.

The 31-year-old former Man of Steel has signed a three-year contract and was unveiled by the Rhinos at a press conference at Headingley.

Leeds have paid an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £150,000, for Gale, who had two years left on his Tigers deal.

The move sees Gale return to the club where his career began having joined the Rhinos' academy back in 2004.

Leeds director Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have secured a world-class talent in Luke Gale especially as he already has a close bond to the club.

"I remember him during his days in the academy and, having followed the journey of his career, it is great that he is coming back to Emerald Headingley."

Gale said at the news conference: "It's a pretty incredible story really. It's come full circle.

"It's been a burning ambition of mine to come back and I'm over the moon that it's happened.

"I can't wait to get started."