Toronto Wolfpack-Sonny Bill Williams talks continue

Sonny Bill Williams is currently with the All Blacks at the World Cup

Toronto have confirmed they remain in discussions with New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams.

Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott revealed earlier this month that the dual-code international had expressed an interest in joining Wolfpack, who will play in Super League next season after securing promotion earlier this month.

The Canadian club are thought to have held face-to-face talks with the 34-year-old, who can centre or second row, in Japan at the weekend, where he is representing the All Blacks in the Rugby Union World Cup.

Williams was in the New Zealand team that reached the final of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

He is currently preparing with Steve Hansen's side for Friday's third-place play-off in Tokyo, after which he will be a free agent.

"We are in discussions but nothing is finalised or confirmed," said Toronto chairman Bob Hunter.

McDermott is hoping to sign at least four new players after winning promotion, including a high-profile name.