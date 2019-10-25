Toronto Wolfpack could play Super League in Holland

Sparta Stadion in Rotterdam may soon be hosting Super League

Toronto Wolfpack have been asked to take a Super League match to Holland.

The Netherlands Rugby League has submitted a bid to host a fixture at either the 11,000-capacity Sparta Stadion in Rotterdam or the NCRA Stadium in Amsterdam, which holds 6,000 fans.

The newly promoted Wolfpack are planning to take their first three "home" matches on the road because of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of the Lamport Stadium until April.

Netherlands Rugby League competitions manager Matt Rigby said: "We believe hosting a professional rugby league event in the Netherlands would be a huge lift in our development and are hopeful of receiving their approval."

Toronto Wolfpack won promotion to Super League after beating Featherstone Rovers 26-6 in the Million Pound Game earlier this month.