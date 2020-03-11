Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack stun Huddersfield Giants

Toronto's Ricky Leutele scores his second try against Huddersfield

Ricky Leutele scored the only tries of the match as Toronto Wolfpack became the first team through to the sixth round of the Challenge Cup thanks to an 18-0 win over Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.

Leutele touched down twice in the first 10 minutes to put the Canadians on their way to a first win as a Super League club and earn themselves a place in Monday's New York draw alongside the top eight clubs from 2019.

The victory, which followed six straight defeats at the start of their inaugural season in Super League, was achieved without former All Black Sonny Bill Williams and ex-England loose forward Jon Wilkin, while head coach Brian McDermott opted to keep three of his four interchange players on the bench for the entire 80 minutes.

The Wolfpack were boosted by the return of centre Chase Stanley for his first appearance of the season following a delayed return from Australia and especially stand-off Joe Mellor, who was outstanding on his return from a four-match absence with a hand injury.

Huddersfield are flying high in Super League with four wins from their first five matches, all away from home, but they were brought down to earth five days after beating champions St Helens on their own ground.

Two conversions and three penalties from Gareth O'Brien went with Samoa international Leutele's double.

Jake Wardle is wrapped up by the Toronto defence

Also on Wednesday night, Dewsbury Rams booked their place in round five with a 22-16 victory away to fellow Championship side Whitehaven in their postponed fourth-round clash.

The Rams now face League One outfit Newcastle Thunder on Sunday.