Coronavirus: Super League bosses agree to pay cuts

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone is to take a 40 per cent pay cut.

Other Super League executives will take a 30 per cent cut as the sport reacts to the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all sports, rugby league is currently suspended due to the outbreak and the financial implications for the sport are likely to be serious.

The 12 Super League clubs are likely to take advantage of the furloughing initiative, in which the UK government will pay 80 per cent of salaries up to £2,500 a month.

The Super League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

Elstone said last week: "I think every club and Super League is looking very closely at how that allows us to get through this situation.

"We've spent an awful lot of time looking at our staff base and looking at furloughing as an option for a large number of our employees.

"We have to do that professionally and sympathetically and that principle applies across all clubs who I know are speaking to their employees about looking at furloughing. They're doing that sensibly and collaboratively."