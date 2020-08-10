Peter Mata'utia and Anthony Gelling given two-match bans
Watch Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves on Saturday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena at 12:55pm; kick-off is at 1pm
By PA Media
Last Updated: 10/08/20 3:48pm
Castleford's Peter Mata'utia and Warrington centre Anthony Gelling have received two-match bans from the RFL's match review panel.
Mata'utia was guilty of a Grade C dangerous lift during the Tigers' 40-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, while Gelling committed the same offence as the Wolves beat Hull KR 40-10.
Wigan prop George Burgess was hit with a one-match suspension for Grade A dangerous contact in the Warriors' 23-22 victory over Wakefield.
Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves
August 15, 2020, 12:55pm
Live on
Meanwhile, Hull FC forward Andre Savelio was given a caution for a raised knee as his side were thrashed 54-18 by Salford.