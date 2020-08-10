Peter Mata'utia and Anthony Gelling given two-match bans

Anthony Gelling will miss two matches for Warrington Wolves

Castleford's Peter Mata'utia and Warrington centre Anthony Gelling have received two-match bans from the RFL's match review panel.

Mata'utia was guilty of a Grade C dangerous lift during the Tigers' 40-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, while Gelling committed the same offence as the Wolves beat Hull KR 40-10.

Wigan prop George Burgess was hit with a one-match suspension for Grade A dangerous contact in the Warriors' 23-22 victory over Wakefield.

Meanwhile, Hull FC forward Andre Savelio was given a caution for a raised knee as his side were thrashed 54-18 by Salford.