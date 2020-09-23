Super League: Thursday's talking points and team news

Castleford take on Huddersfield Giants, live on Sky Sports, as one of three Super League games on Thursday

A Super League triple-header returns this Thursday, with the behind-closed-doors action moving to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Round 13 of the 2020 season sees Hull KR take on Leeds, Hull FC play Salford and Castleford face Huddersfield in Thursday's Super League triple-header, with the latter two games live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 416).

Below we take a look at some talking points ahead of the games…

Keinhorst returns for Rovers but three out

For the first time this season, Hull KR will call upon former Leeds centre Jimmy Keinhorst for their meeting with the Rhinos, though Rovers coach Tony Smith will be without injured trio Matty Storton, Will Dagger and Ethan Ryan.

"The best news of the three is Will Dagger. He's got a strain in his medial ligament, he would be between three-four weeks," Smith said this week.

"Ethan Ryan has come up with a broken scaphoid, it probably needs an operation on it.

"We originally thought that it was going to be six weeks repair, but after a scan it's looking like he's going to be out for the rest for the season.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith provided an injury update ahead of his side's clash with Leeds

"With Matty Storton, we haven't got any results just yet. His X-ray didn't show anything but he's had a scan today to check on ligament damage or other. We haven't really got a proper update to give on his situation just yet."

For Leeds, they welcome back Adam Cuthbertson and Brett Ferres into the side that dispatched Rovers last Friday in the Challenge Cup, with Sam Walters and Jarrod O'Connor also called up to the squad.

Alex Sutcliff is suspended, while Brad Dwyer is ruled out due to Covid-19 - Konrad Hurrell, Bodene Thompson and Corey Hall are all also self-isolating having been identified by track and trace from Dwyer's infection.

Sat fourth in the Super League standings, Leeds have played two fewer games than the three sides above them and are facing the prospect of playing three games in 10 days, culminating in a semi-final, but coach Richard Agar says his players will only have their minds on Thursday's game.

"We want to go into the semi-final in form and the right frame of mind," Agar said. "We're not looking too far ahead - it's one step at a time."

"The fact that Tony is changing his team will give them a renewed energy and obviously they want to right some wrongs from last week," he said.

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar chats about his side's busy upcoming schedule

Hull 'devastated' by no fans ruling; Salford seek more bodies

Hull interim head coach Andy Last has described the decision to scrap plans to allow fans back into matches as devastating and warns it could have serious long-term consequences for the game.

The Rugby Football League's plans to pilot crowds of 1,000 people at four games next week fell victim to a tightening of Government restrictions following a worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, and chief executive Ralph Rimmer has admitted playing the major finals without crowds now "looks likely".

"It's devastating," Last told his weekly news conference. "The supporters make such a difference to the players. The atmosphere they can create is important so not having the crowd there has an impact.

"When you're struggling they can lift you and I think that's one of the big reasons players play the game, that interaction with supporters.

Hull FC's interim coach Andy Last expressed his dismay at the possibility of no fans for months to come

"The passion of the supporters floods onto the field and can trigger passion from the players."

Hull are traditionally one of the best supported clubs in Super League. Last season they enjoyed an average crowd of 11,478 and earlier this year drew 19,599 for the derby with Hull KR.

"It's a huge, huge reason why this club is where it's at," Last added. "They can be difficult to please sometimes but they turn up week in, week out and we're very fortunate to have such a loyal fan base.

"That's why it's so important we get through this Covid situation and start performing in front of live audiences again. We can't have them drift away from the game because they are the lifeblood of the game in my opinion.

"It's a worry for the game long-term for a financial point of view. This game without supporters is a game which wouldn't be able to survive. It's desperately important they stick with the game and stick with us. We need them back in the ground as soon as possible."

Hull FC take on Salford, live on Sky Sports from 6pm, on Thursday

The Red Devils are on a high following their cup quarter-final win over Catalans Dragons but coach Ian Watson insists they will not have an eye on their semi-final with Warrington on Saturday week.

"We talk about processes a lot within our group and we need to make sure that they're right for that semi-final and to do that we need to be playing games," Watson said.

"People going into this game against Hull need to lay down a marker to grab a semi-final shirt."

Former Huddersfield second rower Oliver Roberts is set to make his first appearance since the resumption, after being recalled alongside hooker Andy Ackers. Kallum Watkins keeps his place after making his debut last week.

"Adding players is something we have looked at as we are really low on numbers," Watson added.

"We have had two lads who joined our bubble last week. We had a really good week in preparation going into the Catalans game but then a few of the staff got injured so we needed some reinforcements.

Salford coach Ian Watson admitted he needs more bodies

"A massive credit to London Broncos and Halifax for allowing it to happen in letting us have Olly Ashall-Bott and Tom Gilmore to train against us.

"Hopefully, something can be done before the deadline where they might even be able to join our squad but we just have to be clear around all the rules and regulations.

"We made sure they had the tests and they got clear before they came anywhere near us but since they have been in, they have been really good.

"It might be an opportunity going forward to give us a little more competition for places, and it might get both of them back playing at Super League level here, where they can show what they're about."

'Cas can't afford more slip-ups'

With Castleford winning just once since the competition resumed, Gareth O'Brien knows there is little room for any more slip-ups.

"We know we've not been firing on all cylinders," he said.

"Some of the stuff that's hurting us is our own doing - we are putting the pressure on ourselves and putting ourselves in bad situations when we are probably in control of a game.

"We need to start picking up some wins; we've got nine games left and we can probably afford to lose one.

Castleford's Gareth O'Brien chats the rest of their season

"It is going to be tough; we are still carrying some injuries and we're a bit busted but we've got to try and go out there and take the pressure off ourselves and enjoy it. That's usually the way results come."

Jesse Sene-Lefao is back after being stood down for breaching track and trace protocols, forward Matt Cook is called-up for the first time this season, while there is a surprise inclusion for young former Hull FC outside back Jack Sanderson.

Adam Milner drops out through suspension, while Sosaia Feki, Peter Mata'utia and Jake Trueman miss out through injury.

"I am my own worst critic, every game I play I am always thinking of something I could have done better or breaking down each involvement I have - should I have made this decision or that?" O'Brien adds.

"I am getting used to how Castleford play in attack and the systems, but I think I've improved slightly each week so, overall, I am happy with how I've gone after such a long lay-off.

"Cas are very attack-minded, which is a massive part of the full-back position nowadays.

Can the Tigers or Giants force their way into the playoff picture?

"Everyone runs the same plays, it's just getting used to the calls and getting back up to speed with it. It has been a nice change and it has taken my mind off the things going on at Toronto at the minute."

The Giants, meanwhile, have been forced into only naming a 20-man squad, with a host of squad members having been stood down after track and trace analysis identified them as having been in close contact with a Leeds player who tested positive for Covid-19 the week before.

Lee Gaskell has returned after missing the last six weeks with a thumb injury, while youngsters Dominic Young and Robson Stevens are also included.