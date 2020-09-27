George King joins Hull KR from Wakefield on deal until 2022

George King played under Hull KR boss Tony Smith at Warrington

Hull KR have announced the signing of Wakefield forward George King with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old will link up with his old Warrington boss Tony Smith after signing a deal to the end of 2022 and could make his Rovers debut against Huddersfield on Wednesday.

King played almost 100 times for Wolves but has featured only three times for Wakefield this season.

✍️ Hull Kingston Rovers are delighted to announce the immediate signing of George King from Wakefield Trinity until 2022. — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) September 27, 2020

"I'm really excited. It was my first day today [Sunday] and it felt like my first day of school. I know that the lads have been playing a really good brand of rugby and I want to be a part of that," King told the club's website.

"I know how passionate the fans are at Hull KR. It's always a tough place to go, so it's going to be nice to be a part of that family until at least the end of 2022.

"Tony gave me my debut. I think really highly of him and his philosophy because he plays a really good, attractive brand of rugby.

2:02 Leeds Rhinos strengthened their claims for a top-four finish in Super League with victory over Hull KR on Thursday Leeds Rhinos strengthened their claims for a top-four finish in Super League with victory over Hull KR on Thursday

"His teams play off the cuff rugby and you can see with the team at the minute that's it's really good. It's just down to me to knuckle down and fight for a spot and help the club out as much as possible.

"I like to do a lot of the work that the fans might not see, but what the teammates appreciate. If they are watching in detail, they will see me giving 100 per cent and my all into everything that I do.

"I just like to be vocal, encouraging and playing my best individual performance very week."

The Robins lost 41-16 to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday and currently lie second-bottom in Super League.