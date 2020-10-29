Super League: Thursday's talking points and team news

Danny Houghton is set to break a record in Thursday's Hull Derby

We look at what's being said ahead of Thursday's Super League matches as Leeds Rhinos face Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers renew their rivalry...

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm)

Leeds face the first of their back-to-back matches against Wakefield - the second being in a non-televised game at Mobile Rocket Stadium on Sunday - but will be without four players for both of them.

The Rhinos were forced to put them into self-isolation following track and trace analysis of their 28-24 win over Castleford Tigers on Monday, which came after the Tigers returned 12 positive Covid-19 tests following that game.

That forced Castleford's match against Huddersfield Giants on Friday to be cancelled - the Giants will now face Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports instead - and Leeds head coach Richard Agar is concerned about the fixture backlog with the regular season due to end mid-November.

"I think it would appear that we are reaching tipping point, we have to find the fairest way, we would hate to be in a position with the percentage points system where teams are trying to contrive a fixture list, "Agar said. "We have had to field understrength teams in important games.

"We are at a time where we need strong leadership and have got to work out what is best for the competition from here on in.

"We have had a really tough fixture list backlog, we have had young kids that have come in from work, we have been ultra-diligent. We feel that it has been a very tough one for the guys that now can't play in what is such an important part of the season."

Wakefield come into the match having ended their 10-game winless run in Super League with victories over Huddersfield and Hull KR in their past two matches.

Head coach Chris Chester, who has Joe Westerman, Jack Croft, Connor Bailey and Jacob Miller back in contention, is naturally hoping to see more of the same when they take on the Rhinos in St Helens.

"I'm really pleased for the players, with how they've responded," Chester said. "I thought they were really good [against Hull KR].

"They probably came out a bit sloppy in the second half but, overall, it was a good solid performance and certainly something to work on. You can see guys growing in confidence."

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Robert Lui, Luke Gale, Ava Seumanufagai, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Mikolaj Oledzki, Bodene Thompson, Cameron Smith, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Alex Sutcliffe, Tom Holyrod.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Ben Jones-Bishop, Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Joe Westerman, James Batchelor, Adam Tangata, Jordy Crowther, Max Jowitt, Jack Croft, Brad Walker, Ryan Hampshire, Yusuf Aydin, Connor Bailey, Kelepi Tanginoa, Innes Senior, Eddie Battye.

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC (7.45pm)

He may have lost his starting spot to Jordan Johnstone in recent weeks, but Danny Houghton is still on course to break a near-century-old record when he comes off the interchange bench in the Hull Derby.

It will mark the 33rd time the hooker has featured for Hull FC in the match against rivals Hull, surpassing the mark set by Ned Rodgers for the Black and Whites between 1906 and 1925, and extend his record of consecutive appearances in the fixture to 31.

Houghton was among the try-scorer when Hull FC beat Rovers 25-16 back in February and knows exactly what it takes to triumph in one of rugby league's fiercest rivalries.

"It's all about being in the right headspace," Houghton said. "We all know Hull KR's form hasn't been the best going into this one, but that doesn't make much difference going into a derby.

"I've played in plenty of derbies on the back of great wins, and it hasn't gone to plan, and vice versa where we haven't been in the best form either going into the game. It doesn't always play out the way it is expected too.

"We need to make sure the best Hull FC turns up and be prepared for Hull KR to do the same. We know what it means to both them and us."

Rovers will once again have assistant coach David Hodgson, another veteran of derby clashes from his playing days, in charge as Tony Smith continues to isolate after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

The head coach has tested negative twice though and will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in St Helens from his home, where he is keen to see the club's younger players keep making their mark as bottom-of-the-table Rovers look to the future.

"We've got a lot of young guys coming through that have gained some great experience - some hard experiences and some tough lessons along the way - but it's been great for them to get out there and find out what it's about at the highest level," Smith said.

"To turn this programme around at Hull KR is not going to be an overnight thing, it's a gradual thing that's going to take time and we're trying to make sure the young talent coming through is going to be there for the future as well as identifying some players that can come in and help us in the immediate.

"Everybody realises the importance of the derby, it's bragging rights till the next time you play and that's going to be a long time after this one, so we'd love to finish on a high."

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Kane Linnett, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern, Matt Parcell, Weller Hauraki, Harvey Livett, Dean Hadley, George Lawler, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Nick Rawsthorne, Matty Gee, Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Nathaniel Peteru, Will Tate, Rowan Milnes, George King.

Hull FC: Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Josh Jones, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Joe Cator, Jordan Johnstone, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Josh Bowden, Andre Savelio, Mahe Fonua, Jack Brown, Cameron Scott, Ratu Naulago.