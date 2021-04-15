Friday's Super League team news

Niall Evalds returns for the Tigers

Friday's Super League teams news including Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Centurions and St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity.

Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Centurions

Castleford have full-back Niall Evalds back after missing the Challenge Cup win at Hull KR to attend the birth of his child so Gareth O'Brien switches to scrum-half in place of Danny Richardson. Coach Daryl Powell has called up academy graduate Sam Hall, who made his Super League debut against Wigan in February 2020.

Leigh will give debuts to forward James Bell and centre Josh Simm and have winger Matty Russell and half-back Joe Mellor back from injury. Australian hooker Nathan Peats will make his Super League bow after playing in the cup last week.

Castleford Tigers 21-man squad: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata'utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O'Brien

Leigh Centurions 21-man squad: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 5 Lewis Tierney, 7 Joe Mellor, 8 Ben Flower, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 13 James Bell, 15 Alex Gerrard, 16 Nate Peteru, 18 Matty Gee, 20 Adam Sidlow, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 22 Craig Mullen, 24 Keanan Brand, 26 Nathan Peats, 30 Ben Reynolds, 31 Josh Simm

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity

St Helens have lost forwards Matty Lees and Sione Mata'utia to injury but hope to have centre Mark Percival back along with hooker Aaron Smith.

Dan Norman could make his debut following his close-season arrival from London Broncos and coach Kristian Woolf has also included youngsters Jake Wingfield and Tom Nisbet in his squad.

Wakefield Trinity will be without Matty Ashurst

Wakefield welcome back hooker Kyle Wood and prop Eddie Battye for their first appearances of the season but Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst have all joined the injury list and Kelepi Tanginoa is serving a one-match ban. Ryan Hampshire, Lee Kershaw and Joe Arundel plug the gaps in the outside backs.

St Helens 21-man squad: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 James Bentley, 15 LMS, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 23 Jake Wingfield, 25 Dan Norman, 26 Tom Nisbet.

Jowitt and Johnstone are ruled out following concussion at the weekend, whilst Tupou and Ashurst are missing through injury. Tanginoa will serve his one-match suspension.#SLStHWak pic.twitter.com/Wbk6a18DyX — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) April 14, 2021

Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR have prop Korbin Sims and loose forward Dean Hadley back after missing the cup loss by Castleford with head and leg injuries respectively. Coach Tony Smith will make a late call on the fitness of back rower Matty Storton.

Hull KR's Korbin Sims returns to the squad

Rovers played four periods of extra-time before losing out to Castleford in the Cup last Friday but coach Tony Smith says his players have made a good recovery.

"We managed them pretty well," he said. "We're in good shape considering."

Hull KR prop George King, who will go up against his hometown club, said: "I want to put excuses aside. We have played 100 minutes but they played on Sunday so it's a level playing field really."

Huddersfield expect to have skipper Aiden Sezer available for the first time this season after recovering from a hamstring injury and coach Ian Watson has included Ireland international Ronan Michael in his initial 21-man squad, while Giants club captain Michael Lawrence will make his 300th appearance for the club.

Hull KR 20-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, George Lawler, George King, Mikey Lewis, Ethan Ryan, Rowan Milnes, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Jimmy Keinhorst.

Huddersfield 21-man squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Darnell McIntosh, Lee Gaskell, Aidan Sezer, Luke Yates, Adam O'Brien, Michael Lawrence, Kenny Edwards, Josh Jones, Matty English, Jack Cogger, Chris McQueen, Jack Ashworth, James Cunningham, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, James Gavet, Louis Senior, Sam Wood, Ronan Michael.