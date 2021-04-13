Zane Tetevano: Leeds Rhinos forward given four-game ban for late tackle

Zane Tetevano was shown the first red card of his career against St Helens

Leeds forward Zane Tetevano has been suspended for four matches following his dismissal for a late tackle in the Rhinos' Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

Tetevano was shown the first red card of his career in the 44th minute of last Saturday's third-round tie at the Totally Wicked Stadium for the challenge on Saints half-back Theo Fages.

He was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade D offence of striking and at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening pleaded guilty but challenged the grading.

The panel decided that the grading was correct and issued a four-match suspension, along with a £500 fine.

Tetevano, who was playing in only his third match for Leeds, has the option to appeal the decision.

Two tries apiece from Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace helped St Helens book their place in the quarter-finals against a Leeds side who pushed them all the way despite having a man sent off.