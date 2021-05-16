Monday's Super League team news as fans are welcomed back

Up to 4,000 fans will return to the Totally Wicked Stadium

We look at the latest team news for Monday night's Super League fixtures as a limited number of fans will be allowed back in the stadiums to watch all the action.

Castleford vs Hull KR

Castleford have lost Liam Watts to suspension and his fellow front rower Grant Millington due to a knee injury. Jesse Sene-Lefao and Tyla Hepi are expected to fill the gaps, while winger James Clare is set to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury. Sam Hall is also included in Daryl Powell's 21-man squad.

Castleford's James Clare

Former Castleford prop Will Maher is set to make his first appearance of the season for Hull KR after recovering from hamstring trouble while Ben Crooks is favourite to take over on the wing from Ethan Ryan, who is out with a wrist injury.

Castleford 21-man squad: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Paul McShane, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner, Lewis Bienek, Lewis Peachey, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O'Brien.

KR 21-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, George Lawler, George King, Matty Storton, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Jimmy Keinhorst.

Hull vs Catalans Dragons

Hull have full-back Jake Connor and prop Brad Fash back from suspension, with Connor Wyne and Jack Brown making way, while winger Bureta Faraimo is also available after completing his two-match ban but may have to wait for his chance.

Bureta Faraimo is available for Hull FC

Catalans have lost prop Gil Dudson to suspension, with Benjamin Jullien, Mickael Goudemand and Jordan Dezaria vying to plug the gap.

Hull FC squad: Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Mahe Fonua, Josh Reynolds, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Joe Cator, Jordan Lane, Jack Brown, Brad Fash, Adam Swift, Cameron Scott, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Connor Wynne

Leigh vs Wigan

Leigh scrum-half Jamie Ellis is set to make his first appearance since his return to the club after recovering from a knee injury sustained in a pre-season friendly, taking over from Matty Wildie.

Wigan winger Dom Manfredi will start his first match of the season after making his comeback from the bench in the cup tie against Hull and coach Adrian Lam has Londoner Kai Pearce-Paul into his 21-man squad.

Hastings is relishing hearing the cheers and the boos from the crowd

Wigan's Jackson Hastings, one of the game's entertainers, is excited by the opportunity to play in front of an audience at the Leigh Sports Village, even though it will be made up of around 2,000 partisan home fans.

"It's going to be a bit weird actually because we're used to no-one being able to boo you or chant your name or sing," said the 25-year-old Australian who was named Man of Steel at the end of his first season in Super League in 2019.

"That's the one thing that I love about this country and the sport inside of it, the fans and how passionate they are and how they get involved in the game.

"In Australia it's a completely different atmosphere so for me to come over from that side of the world and play in front of these sort of fans is great.

"I can't wait to have them back singing, either for or against us.

"It's what we've all waited for, it's why we play this game, to make our fans proud of whatever team we're from."

🔴⚪️ Head Coach John Duffy has named his 21 man squad ahead of Monday’s game vs @WiganWarriorsRL #Leythers pic.twitter.com/gkytqvlzuc — Leigh Centurions (@LeighCenturions) May 15, 2021

Wigan 21-man squad: Zak Hardaker, Jai Field, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Ollie Partington, Morgan Smithies, Tony Clubb, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley.

St Helens vs Salford

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from hand surgery and coach Kristian Woolf has called up Josh Simm, who will be vying with Jack Welsby to plug the gap created by the absence of Tom Makinson with a foot injury.

Salford have hooker Andy Ackers back from injury and coach Richard Marshall has brought Morgan Escare and former St Helens centre Matty Costello into his initial squad.

St Helens 21-man squad: Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Joel Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Sione Mata'utia, LMS, Kyle Amor, Agnatius Paasi, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Josh Simm, Dan Norman, Ben Davies.