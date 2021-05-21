Super League clubs join forces to support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign in Pride Month in June

The Super League is keen to demonstrate its commitment to the Rainbow Laces campaign

Clubs will join forces in round nine of the Betfred Super League to show their support for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

The annual activation of the campaign to raise awareness of LGBT+ inclusion in sport usually takes place in November / December but Super League is keen to demonstrate its commitment during the season and will provide pairs of Rainbow Laces for players, coaches and staff who would like to wear them in fixtures from June 10-12.

In addition, LED perimeter boards at stadiums will highlight the campaign and supportive messaging will feature across Super League social media channels.

Super League says the move is an important part of the game's Tackle It campaign which aims to drive out discrimination based on sexuality and gender identity.

Super League executive chairman Ken Davy said: "Matters of inclusivity and diversity are important not only in sport but also the wider communities in which our clubs exist so it's great to see clubs, players, match officials and fans coming together in support of this campaign."

Liz Ward, Stonewall's director of programmes, said: "It's great that Super League is committed to supporting its lesbian, gay, bi and trans players all year round and we will keep working with them to help make sport everyone's game."

June is also Pride Month, commemorating the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City in 1969 which marked the birth of the modern global LGBT+ civil rights movement.

Meanwhile, the Combined Nations All Stars will show their support for former Hull KR and St Helens prop Mose Masoe in his battle against a life-changing spinal injury by wearing a specially-designed shirt for their game against England at Warrington on June 25.

The OXEN jersey design, inspired by Mose's career and character, will include a subtle nod to all the clubs that he represented in his career, as well as a unique shoulder and sleeve design that replicates his own tattoos.

Former Hull KR and St Helens prop Mose Masoe is battling a life-changing spinal injury.

Organisers say £10 from each jersey sale will go to the Mose Masoe Foundation, the charity set up in the light of Mose's injury to provide support for his family, but with the long-term goal of supporting other rugby league players who suffer spinal injuries.

All Stars coach Tim Sheens said: "One of the first things we agreed as a management team was that we'd want to do something to support Mose.

"He's a great example of what we want the team to represent - overseas players who have given so much to the competition over here and who are coming together for a unique rugby league experience."

Masoe said: "I am so grateful for this amazing gesture from Tim Sheens and the Combined Nations All Stars.

"I've had wonderful support from the rugby league family and the overseas players in the Super League are like another family."

