Saturday's Super League team news: Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors; Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers

Castleford's Suaia Matagi has recovered from injury and is in line to make his Tigers debut on Saturday

We look at team news and what is being said ahead of two of Saturday's Super League clashes: Salford vs Wigan and Warrington vs Castleford...

Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 1pm)

Salford could hand a debut to former Wigan winger Joe Burgess, who has recovered from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season training.

Morgan Escare is set to profit from the three-match ban imposed on full-back Dan Sarginson, while Dec Patton is back in ahead hooker Andy Ackers, who is out with a head injury.

Wigan have injury doubts over centre or second rower Willie Isa (calf) and loose forward Morgan Smithies (ankle), which could pave the way for the introduction of Mitch Clark and Kai Pearce-Paul.

In the earliest of three Saturday Super League games, Wigan will seek to maintain their 100 per cent record against Salford, whose only victory so far has been against promoted Leigh.

"I'm sure their second win will be coming soon but hopefully that won't be on Saturday against us," said Warriors coach Adrian Lam.

Last season: Wigan 58-12 Salford, Salford 18-14 Wigan.

Last six league matches: Salford LLLWLL Wigan WWWWWW.

Top try scorers: Kevin Brown & Ken Sio (Salford) 3; Jake Bibby (Wigan) 8.

Top goal scorers: Krisnan Inu (Salford) 6; Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 14.

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 3pm)

Warrington switch Toby King back to centre in the absence of Greg Inglis, who damaged a hamstring in the defeat by Huddersfield.

The Wolves also have skipper Jack Hughes back from suspension but lose Sitaleki Akauola to a one-match ban.

"Greg's got a hammy strain," Wolves head coach Steve Price said. "He won't play this weekend.

"He's down for scans later on this afternoon. With the hamstring, we're certainly not going to rush him, we'll make sure we get it right."

📋 SQUAD NEWS 📋



🐺 Our 21-man squad has been announced for Saturday's Round 7 clash with Castleford at the HJ



4,000 of our members will once again be in attendance!

Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who will be in charge of the Wolves in 2022, will give a debut from the bench to prop Suaia Matagi.

Matagi joined the club on loan from Huddersfield and has recovered from injury. There is also a recall for forward Tyla Hepi.

Powell acknowledges he will under the spotlight but insists he will not be distracted when he faces his future employers in Saturday's Betfred Super League match at Warrington.

"I'm Castleford Tigers coach at the minute and the scrutiny doesn't really mean anything, to be honest," Powell said at his weekly press conference.

"It's about the team that I'm coaching at the minute doing a job on the field, I'm not going to get side-swiped by that.

"We've had a good chat about where we went wrong (in the home loss to Hull KR) and we've got to fix ourselves up this week.

"With disappointment comes an opportunity to learn some lessons which is the way we're looking at it. I have utmost confidence in the guys to turn it around this weekend."

📋 Daryl Powell has named his 21-man squad for Saturday afternoon's away game at Warrington Wolves! Sponsored by @motorpoint



Suaia Matagi is named in the squad for the first time since joining Castleford 💪#ReadyToRoar | #COYF



Suaia Matagi is named in the squad for the first time since joining Castleford

Last season: Castleford 10-12 Warrington, Warrington 9-8 Castleford.

Last six league matches: Warrington L W D W W L Castleford W W W L W L.

Top try scorers: Toby King (Warrington) 5; Derrell Olpherts (Castleford) 5.

Top goal scorers: Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 19; Danny Richardson (Castleford) 14.