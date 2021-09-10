Chris Hill to join Huddersfield Giants from Warrington Wolves at end of season

Chris Hill will leave Warrington Wolves after a decade at the Super League club

Huddersfield have signed Warrington's long-serving prop forward Chris Hill for 2022 on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old England international has made 295 appearances for the Wolves since joining them from Leigh in 2012 and captained them from 2016 to 2019 but turned down the offer of a new contract.

The signing is a major coup for the ambitious Giants, who have under-performed in Ian Watson's first season despite a major influx of players.

Hill, who has made over 30 appearances for England and Great Britain, twice won the Challenge Cup with Warrington, and made the Super League Dream Team on three occasions.

Hill said: "It's meant everything to represent this club, not just for me but for my family.

"It's my second home now and always will be. I'll be looking at the fixtures and trying to get down as much as possible still.

"The fans will be greatly missed and they've treated me well over the last 10 years. Hopefully, they give me a good reception whenever I come back.

Highlights from the second game of Day 2 at Magic Weekend as Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves Highlights from the second game of Day 2 at Magic Weekend as Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves

"All good things come to an end and I'm looking forward to the next challenge with Huddersfield."

Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton said: "I'd like to thank Chris for his hard work and the commitment he has shown during the past 10 years.

"He hit the ground running after joining as an exciting young forward in 2012 and has grown during his time here, developing into a top-class prop forward.

"There have been so many fantastic memories and I know how much it meant to him to captain this club for a number of years.

"We wish him all the best at Huddersfield. Hopefully he can end his time here on a high with the business end of the season now upon us."

The signing is a major coup for the ambitious Giants, who have under-performed in Ian Watson's first season despite a major influx of players.

"He adds leadership to the group," Watson said. "He's been there and done it: won Challenge Cup finals, played in Grand Finals and played for England and Great Britain.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson

"He's been in and around every kind of environment you want and he's exactly the kind of person to educate our younger players.

"When he's with us, the younger players will see how he conducts himself and how he goes about things and what kind of person, on and off the field, he is.

"He'll lead from the front. He's probably been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this year and he'll be looking to get into the World Cup squad, which will mean he's motivated to perform and lead the team on and off the field.

"We want to create a legacy in which Huddersfield are a top-four team consistently but to do that the younger players need to be guided in the right way.

"You need balance of experience and youth in your group and I believe we're getting there now."