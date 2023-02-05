Super League 2023: The players making the move from the NRL ahead of the new season - part 2

Paul Vaughan is one of two forwards Warrington have signed from the NRL

In the second part of our look at the players who are swapping the NRL for the Betfred Super League in 2023, we profile Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves' new recruits...

Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Tom Opacic has joined Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2023 Betfred Super League season

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

Position: Centre.

Major Honours: None.

Opacic was denied the chance to sign off his time at Parramatta with an NRL Grand Final appearance by a hamstring injury, so will no doubt be eager to hit the ground running in east Hull after signing a two-year deal. The centre has also represented Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, making 83 NRL appearances in total.

Sauaso 'Jesse' Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop/second-row/loose forward.

Major Honours: 10 caps for Samoa.

The Samoa international carved out a reputation as one of the most feared forwards in the NRL in stints with Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle, and is particularly highly regarded for his work in defence. The 30-year-old brings experience of 172 NRL games to the Robins as well.

Rhys Kennedy (Hull Kingston Rovers)

A look at what Rhys Kennedy will bring to Hull Kingston Rovers in the 2023 Betfred Super League season

Signed from: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Prop.

Major Honours: None.

Kennedy, 28, is another player who has been brought in to boost new Hull KR head coach Willie Peters' options in the pack. The 6ft 6in, 17st prop brings plenty of presence to the team as well, having being the tallest player in the squad of previous club the Broncos.

Wesley Bruines (St Helens)

Signed from: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Three-quarter.

Major Honours: None.

Originally from Dewsbury, Bruines is another English player returning to these shores after a spell in Australia, having spent last season with the Rabbitohs' development team. The 19-year-old has represented Yorkshire at U17 level and the England Community Lions side.

Renouf Atoni (Wakefield Trinity)

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

Position: Prop.

Major Honours: None.

Atoni began his career with Canterbury, making 43 NRL appearances before switching to the Roosters for 2022. He did not make any appearances for them last year, but is eager to prove himself in Super League after signing a one-year deal at Wakefield with an option for a second.

Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity)

Signed from: Free agent

Position: Second-row.

Major Honours: 1x NRL Grand Final, 22 caps for New Zealand.

The New Zealand international and 2012 NRL Grand Final winner had been without a club since having his Gold Coast contract terminated in controversial circumstances in July but has signed a one-year deal with Trinity. Proctor brings a wealth of experience and ability to the back-row and will likely be a key player as Wakefield aim to avoid another year in the relegation battle.

Josh McGuire (Warrington Wolves)

Josh McGuire explains why he chose to sign for Warrington Wolves and follow in the footsteps of rugby league icon Adrian Morley

Signed from: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Prop/second-row/loose forward.

Major Honours: 1x Rugby League World Cup, 1x State of Origin, 8 caps for Australia, 7 caps for Samoa.

The versatile forward arrives at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with over 250 NRL appearances to his name from spells with Brisbane, North Queensland and St George, as well as being a World Cup winner with Australia in 2017. McGuire will bring strength to the Wolves' pack as well.

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

New Warrington Wolves signing Paul Vaughan on how he ensures he gets the best out of himself every week after joining for the 2023 Betfred Super League season

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs

Position: Prop.

Major Honours: 2x State of Origin, 6x caps for Italy, 2x caps for Australia.

Another big-name Australian recruit for the Wolves in 2023, Vaughan should prove a big asset for them in the front-row. The 31-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Canberra, St George and Canterbury, and has been part of two New South Wales State of Origin triumphs.