Huddersfield Giants 16-26 Warrington Wolves: Matty Ashton's late double seals win for the visitors

Warrington took a narrow lead into the half-time break and that helped them on their way to successive victories in Super League

Warrington Wolves maintained their winning start to the Super League season after a brace of Matty Ashton tries handed them a hard-fought 26-16 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Ashton finished with a double and Stefan Ratchford landed a perfect five kicks from five attempts at the John Smith's Stadium to make it successive victories in a fortnight for the Wolves.

Warrington went into half-time with an 8-0 lead after a try from Peter Mata'utia before James Harrison ,crossed early in the second half.

The Giants fought back with a score from Joe Greenwood, but could not reel the visitors in as Ashton touched down twice late to seal the win.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Huddersfield named Will Pryce at stand-off, with Oliver Russell left out, while new signings Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Nathan Peats were all picked in the starting XIII.

The Giants' veteran outside backs Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe made their 300th and 350th appearances respectively for their hometown club.

A shoulder injury kept Matty Nicholson out of the Warrington line-up with Adam Holroyd selected to replace him in the second row. Apart from Nicholson, coach Daryl Powell kept faith with the same team that defeated Leeds in round one.

Story of the game

The Wolves took an early lead when Mata'utia won the race to George Williams' grubber kick. Ratchford added the extras to make it 6-0 and in the 18th minute he nailed a penalty from in front of the sticks to extend the lead to 8-0.

Warrington withstood a load of pressure on their own try-line and impressively managed to keep the Giants out but both teams struggled to hold on to possession and complete their sets, with ball handling an issue.

Warrington worked hard defensively in order to take home the win

With three minutes left in the half Huddersfield prop Greenwood was held up over the line and they went into the break still trailing by eight.

In the second half, the Wolves went further ahead when Harrison crashed over off Sam Kasiano's smart offload, Ratchford made no mistake from right in front to make it 14-0.

The Giants gave themselves hope and hit back when Greenwood barged through in the 51st minute, Pryce successful with the conversion to cut it back to 14-6.

Then Ratchford dummied his way through and put Ashton into space and the winger raced away 50 metres downfield for a special try.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The centre added the extras to take the lead to 20-6 with just 16 minutes left.

In the 68th minute Ashton sped away 80 metres down the left flank for his second of the evening, before Pryce and Naiqama crossed in the final five minutes.

But it was not enough as Warrington held on and went top of the Super League ladder.

What they said:

Warrington Wolves' head coach Daryl Powell....

"To keep them out like we did was a phenomenal effort.

"That was a tough game. Our defensive effort and some of the class efforts like Matty Ashton... Our middle unit was phenomenal.

"That's a big win for us. Not many teams come here and win. We've done a good job. We just have to keep doing what we're doing."

Huddersfield Giants' head coach Ian Watson....

"Defence is a big thing in rugby league, it's the toughest thing to do.

"We've got put under pressure and we were clinging on in the last five minutes. The connection between the players and the fans was electric.

"I'm really pleased with our pack, and just our overall attitude. There were some really outstanding kicks from our halfbacks.

"That second half was just a war of attrition. We hung in and kept them out until the last five minutes. It was really pleasing."

What's next?

Warrington Wolves return to Sky Sports Arena on Thursday 2 March as they welcome the Salford Red Devils to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm. Huddersfield Giants are back in action on Friday 3 March as they pay a visit to Wakefield Trinity, with kick-off at 7.45 pm.