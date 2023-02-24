Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield Trinity: Liam Marshall scores four tries as Wigan run riot against Wakefield

Liam Marshall was unstoppable as Wigan ran riot against Wakefield

Liam Marshall helped himself to four tries as Wigan Warriors registered their first win of the Betfred Super League in style with a 60-0 rout of Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan dominated the first 40 minutes as they ran in six tries with Marshall and Bevan French both grabbing a first-half double with Liam Farrell and Jai Field also getting in on the act to lead 34-0.

Marshall completed his hat-trick three minutes into the second half before taking a pass from Jake Wardle to grab number four, while Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust all scored as the Warriors passed the 50-points mark.

Wigan looked up for this right from the off with a number of strong defensive efforts that kept Trinity deep in their own half and struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Story of the game

The Warriors, who went close through Field early on, took the lead in the eighth minute when French was found in space after a great break from Toby King. The Australian winger stepped a couple of defenders before grounding the ball, with Harry Smith converting for a 6-0 lead.

The win marked a good bounce back for the Warriors after their opening round loss to Hull KR

Wigan are the masters of scoring quickfire back-to-back tries and they did it again as Smith sent a kick over the Trinity defence and it bounced into the arms of Marshall who raced away to score. Smith made it 12-0.

A mistake from Wakefield deep inside their own half gave the Warriors another chance and they took full advantage as Smith and Field combined on the right with the latter sending a cut-out ball for French to collect and score. Smith was off target, but the home side looked comfortable at 16-0.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

French went close to grabbing his hat-trick as Field continued to cause havoc on the right but the winger was brought down inches short of the line. That didn't matter though as a pass from Smith found Marshall in space to grab his second.

Further tries from Farrell and Field put the home side 34-0 up at the break, while Wakefield only managed two full sets in Wigan's half before the break.

Wakefield got off to a poor start after half-time as they knocked and the Warriors reaped the rewards as a flowing passing move from right to left involving Smith and Field saw Marshall cross over for his hat-trick.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Marshall was then on hand to grab his fourth try of the night after great work from Wardle, an ambitious dropout from Wakefield then seeing the ball ricochet off Willie Isa and into the arms of Powell to score an easy touchdown.

Smith capped off a fine performance with a try of his own, while Cust finished the scoring with a slick individual effort with Smith kicking his eighth goal of the night to wrap up the win.

What they said

Wigan Warriors' head coach Matty Peet....

"It was pleasing. The lads did everything we expected and what they said they would. They spoke well during the week and I thought they executed the plan they came up with.

"I am proud of the lads all the time, but they came in on Monday and spoke very honestly. The coaches didn't have to say a lot, they trained well and we didn't dwell on it.

"The lads have said this Monday needs to be the same and look how to improve. It's a long year. If we keep learning and improving together then we'll be OK."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth....

"It was a tough one. That first half, I just thought our lack of bite in defence and Wigan being clinical in how they punished us summed it up. To be 34-0 down at half-time is just unacceptable from us as a team.

"It was a mixture of Wigan being outstanding and us not having that bite about us. We got rolled far too easily.

"Our defensive application was a mile off and it's something I will get to the bottom of. It's just not acceptable for a team at this level and one I am head coach for, so I will take full responsibility for that. We have a lot of work to do, there are no two ways about it."

What's next?

Wigan Warriors are back in action on Friday 3 March as they pay a visit to the Castleford Tigers, with kick-off at 8pm. Wakefield Trinity also play on Friday 3 March as they face the Huddersfield Giants, with kick-off at 7.45pm.