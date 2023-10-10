Bevan French named 2023 Steve Prescott MBE Betfred Super League Man of Steel

Bevan French has been named as Super League's Man of Steel for 2023

Bevan French has been named as this year's winner of the prestigious Steve Prescott MBE Betfred Super League Man of Steel award.

The Wigan Warriors stand-off, who was previously nominated for Super League's player-of-the-year award in 2020, was given the accolade after playing a pivotal role in his side winning the League Leaders' Shield and reaching Saturday's Grand Final after excelling following his move from the wing to the halves this year.

French, named in this year's Super League Dream Team, beat off competition from Super League's joint-leading try-scorer and star for Wigan's opponents Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, Tom Johnstone, and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby to claim the prize.

The Australian is the first Wigan player to win the award since Sam Tomkins, now with Catalans, in 2012 and it marks the 12th time overall a player from the club has been honoured with the accolade since it was instituted in 1977.

French was named as winner at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester, with England international hooker Sinead Peach earning the Woman of Steel award for her role in helping York Valkyrie win the League Leaders' Shield and claim a maiden Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final triumph.

England Wheelchair World Cup winner Lewis King, meanwhile, was named winner of the inaugural Wheels of Steel award for his impressive displays for London Roosters in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League.

In total, 17 awards were handed out at Emirates Old Trafford, with Adrian Lam taking the Super League Coach of the Year prize after overseeing Leigh Leopards lifting the Betfred Challenge Cup for the first time in over half a century and guiding them to a maiden play-off appearance.

Rugby League Awards Night 2023 full winners list Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors); Woman of Steel – Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie); Wheels of Steel – Lewis King (London Roosters); Betfred Championship Player of the Year – Dean Parata (London Broncos) and Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers); Betfred League One Player of the Year – Reiss Butterworth (Dewsbury Rams). Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves); Betfred Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year – Caitlin Casey (Leeds Rhinos); Betfred Wheelchair Super League Young Player of the Year – Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos); Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year – Bill Leyland (London Broncos); Betfred League One Young Player of the Year – Ciaran Walker (Workington Town). Betfred Super League Coach of the Year – Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards); Betfred Women’s Super League Coach of the Year – Lindsay Anfield (York Valkyrie); Betfred Wheelchair Super League Coach of the Year – Tom Coyd MBE (London Roosters); Betfred Championship Coach of the Year – Mike Eccles (London Broncos); Betfred League One Coach of the Year – Liam Finn (Dewsbury Rams). Foundation of the Year – Barrow Raiders. Glen’s Spirit of Super League Award – The Burrow Family.

Lindsay Anfield won the Women's Super League equivalent after guiding York to a successful season and England head coach Tom Coyd took the wheelchair prize for his work with London Roosters.

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Thewlis was named as Super League's Young Player of the Year, while Leeds Rhinos half-back Caitlin Casey took the Women's Super League young player award and another Rhinos in Josh Butler won the wheelchair equivalent.

As announced before the ceremony, the Glen's Spirit of Super League Award was presented to the family of Rob Burrow MBE, for their inspirational support of the former Leeds Rhinos and England half-back since his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease four years ago.

