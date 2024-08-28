The battle for the Super League play-offs: Who will make the top six with five teams vying for three spots

Four rounds of Super League remain, six play-off spots are up for grabs, but just who will be on the road to the Grand Final at the end of September?

Flying high we have Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves who are all but confirmed as having play-off spots, the top three teams now battling it out for the League Leaders' Shield.

With four matches remaining of the 27-match regular season, the Robins and Warriors are on 36 points and the Wolves on 34 points.

The top two will secure a home semi-final and make themselves favourites to be at Old Trafford come October 12.

But for Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos there are three spots remaining in the top six play-off spots. In other words, every game remaining matters.

Let's take a look at how this plays out...

Currently 4th: Salford Red Devils

Points: 28

Maximum points they can reach: 36

Points difference: +18

Remaining fixtures: Hull KR (A), Catalans Dragons (H), Hull FC (A), Wigan Warriors (A)

The Salford Red Devils are flying high after their demolition of Huddersfield Giants in Round 23 and will know that three wins make their play-off spot pretty much certain, two most likely good enough too.

They have a tough task in Round 24 as they head to face in-form table-toppers Hull KR, while they also end with a tough match against Wigan away from home.

If they could pick up wins against a struggling Dragons and second-from-bottom Hull FC, they would be on 32 points and the teams below would need three wins out of their remaining four to draw level on points.

If they also could manage a victory over the Robins or Wigan? Play-offs - the Red Devils are coming!

The conclusion: Two wins likely, three wins secured!

Currently 5th: St Helens

Points: 26

Maximum points they can reach: 34

Points difference: +184

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield Giants (A), Warrington Wolves (A), Castleford Tigers (H), Leigh Leopards (A)

It has been a year like no other for St Helens in 2024, injuries to the majority of their star players plaguing their season, ill-discipline and bans costing them too.

On their hunt for a play-offs spot, Saints will certainly be targeting victories over Huddersfield and Castleford to move to 30 points.

If they could only manage two wins out of their remaining four matches, they will be relying on Leigh and Leeds also faltering and winning only two of their four remaining matches.

St Helens play Leigh Leopards in their final match of the season and it could turn out to be a season-defining clash for both outfits.

The conclusion: Two wins necessary, three or more the aim!

Currently 6th: Catalans Dragons

Points: 26

Maximum points they can reach: 34

Points difference: +46

Remaining fixtures: Wigan Warriors (H), Salford Red Devils (A), London Broncos (H), Hull FC (A)

Catalans Dragons have also been hit by a raft of injuries over recent weeks, star centre Matt Ikuvalu the latest to be sidelined.

Their match against Salford Red Devils in Round 25 could prove pivotal for how the top six shapes up, a loss for the Dragons having the potential to bring their season to an early end if they have also lost to Wigan.

They will be targeting wins over London and Hull FC, but those could come slightly too late for Steve McNamara's side.

The minimum they will be aiming for is 30 points and so if they could get a scalp from either the Warriors or Red Devils, they will be feeling confident.

Like St Helens, they will also be wanting Leigh and Leeds to falter twice.

If they do lose any matches, they need to ensure it is by fine margins as they have the second worst points difference from the five sides vying for three spots.

The conclusion: Points difference could be key!

Currently 7th: Leigh Leopards

Points: 25

Maximum points they can reach: 33

Points difference: +160

Remaining fixtures: Warrington Wolves (H), Castleford Tigers (A), Hull KR (H), St Helens (H)

You have to say, it is a pretty tough run-in for Leigh Leopards, Adrian Lam's side facing three of the current top six.

With 25 points currently, any loss could be fatal for their season, while three wins will give them a chance of making it.

If they win all four, they would most likely be in the play-offs as one of those victories would be over St Helens in the final round of the season.

If they win three, two or more losses from each of St Helens and Catalans Dragons would be needed.

If they lose to Warrington and Hull KR, they would need Saints or Catalans to lose three of their remaining four fixtures and Leeds to lose at least one.

In conclusion: Saints and Catalans slip-ups ups required!

Currently 8th: Leeds Rhinos

Points: 24

Maximum points they can reach: 32

Points difference: +27

Remaining fixtures: London Broncos (A), Hull FC (H), Wigan Warriors (A), Hull KR (A)

The Leeds Rhinos are relying on the rest of the fixtures to work out in their favour.

Their final two games of the season are against high flyers Hull KR and Wigan but they will have faith they can beat both London and Hull FC.

If they head into their fixture against Wigan on 28 points they will have some confidence after already beating the Warriors away from home this season.

But at least a loss each from St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards is required to give them any hope, and that is if they go unbeaten

If Leeds lose a game and end on 30 points, they could be outdone by Leigh or Saints and Catalans could potentially afford two losses.

In conclusion: Win them all, see what happens!

