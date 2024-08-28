Hull KR sign Rhyse Martin from Leeds Rhinos on two-year deal from 2025

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Rhyse Martin from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal from the 2025 Super League season.

Martin made his NRL debut in 2018 for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, making 25 appearances for the Sydney club before joining the Rhinos in 2019.

The 31-year-old leaves Leeds Rhinos after six seasons, making 128 appearances, scoring 36 tries and converting 421 goals so far.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said: "We're really pleased to sign Rhyse. We identified back-row as an area in which we needed more depth and I have no doubt Rhyse will provide that through his experience and knowledge of the position.

"Rhyse is an 80-per-cent-plus goal-kicker and a highly-skilled back-rower who will add another dimension to the way we attack next season. We look forward to Rhyse and his family joining the club in 2025."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors

Martin said: "I'm excited to join Hull KR next season and get over there. After speaking to Willie, I was excited by our conversations. Those chats and the performances Hull KR are putting in made the decision on the footy side a lot easier.

"I want to play the best I can for Hull KR and do what's best for the team. Then the individual aspects of my game will progress along with that when the team is performing well.

"I've played with Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jesse (Sue) before so I'm looking forward to connecting up with those guys again. It's an exciting fresh start for me, I can't wait to rip into something new."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos

Wilkin: Martin will be a 'great asset' for Hull KR

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin believes Martin is a huge signing for Hull KR, especially due to his goal kicking competency, something the Robins have struggled with of late.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin believes Rhyse Martin will be a huge asset to Hull KR following the news he is joining from Leeds Rhinos next season on a two-year deal

"I think that is all Hull KR seem to do at the minute, good bits of business," Wilkin said.

"Martin has been a standout performer for Leeds Rhinos. He has been really consistent in a patch where the team have been inconsistent and out of the play-offs and out of the run in.

"For Hull KR to get somebody of his pedigree, I think it is great for them.

"One thing it really solves for them is their kicking problem. They have dabbled with Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten has kicked a few goals, but Martin and his competency in front of goal will, without doubt, just be a big asset for Hull KR.

"He is so experienced and just adds to what already looks like a very strong Hull KR side for 2025."

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. Also stream Super League, the NRL and more from Sky Sports with NOW.