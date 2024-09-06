Sky partners with The Brick to open digital community hub at Wigan Warriors' stadium

Sky has partnered with The Brick charity to open up a digital community area at Wigan Warriors' stadium.

The Sky Up Digital Hub, which will serve over 200 people, offers free Sky WiFi, a podcast zone, a Sky Sports viewing area, and dedicated study and working spaces, helping those who are digitally excluded stay connected.

As of March 2023, 14,096 children under 16 in Wigan lived in relative poverty, with 22.9 per cent of the local area's children in families with incomes below 60 per cent of the national average.

The Brick, a local charity in Wigan committed to addressing poverty, inequality and discrimination, has had its name on Warriors' stadium since May after partnering with the rugby league club and League One football team Wigan Athletic.

The latest Sky Up Hub was officially opened by local MP Lisa Nandy, who said: "As we open the doors… we celebrate the role it will play in supporting the local area.

"Sports is an important part of Wigan's community and we know this Hub will make the difference in tackling both lack of access to sports and digital inequalities."

Image: Lisa Nandy MP says 'this Hub will make the difference in tackling both lack of access to sports and digital inequalities'

The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen, said: "Our top priority has always been to support the Wigan community, and we are thrilled to announce the opening of a new Hub in partnership with Sky Up.

"We wanted to create a space where young people can overcome both social and digital exclusion. We believe the Hub will provide the opportunities that every young person deserves."

Fiona Ball, Group Director, Bigger Picture & Sustainability at Sky, added: "At Sky, we are committed to making a positive impact on communities.

"With our Sky Up initiative, we are helping people across the UK and Ireland unlock new opportunities by providing essential tools, skills, and programs through our new Hubs.

"Each year, more young people benefit from the facilities and opportunities made possible by Sky's partnerships.

"In Wigan, through this new Hub, we are dedicated to addressing inequality, empowering individuals to get online, and helping them reach their full potential."

Sky Up, which launched in 2022, was created to ensure that groups who are most at risk of digital exclusion - under 25s and over 65s - are provided with the skills needed to succeed.