Bevan French vs Mikey Lewis: The mavericks who could decide Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Hull KR?

Individuality is defined as 'the quality or character of a particular person or thing that distinguishes them from others of the same kind'. Bevan French and Mikey Lewis have that in abundance.

Known for their creativity, attacking flair, and ability to create something spectacular out of nothing, Lewis and French are players fans flock to see and they will bring star power to Super League's biggest stage when they go head-to-head in the halves in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Whether Wigan Warriors or Hull KR win this year's Grand Final, it is fair to say one of these two big names will have influenced the scoreline. 'Another miracle score from Bevan French' and 'That is magic Mikey Lewis' are regularly repeated by commentary teams when they play.

Lewis ended the regular season with 19 tries in 26 appearances, French with 16 tries in his 18 appearances, with assists and attacking kicks to boot for both, their stats alone speaking for themselves.

On Saturday, the 'Theatre of Dreams' will be waiting in anticipation for one of them to make themselves the storyline, as they have skills and ability comparable to some of the top stars in the sporting world, according to Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin.

"Mikey Lewis is a great player. Bevan French is a mercurial talent. He does things on the pitch nobody else can do," said Wilkin.

"When you watch sport you want to be entertained, dazzled by somebody's skill and finesse.

"[French's semi-final try] was incredible. Nobody else scores that try, nobody else is audacious enough to even attempt to score that try, that is what is brilliant about it.

"He makes me excited to watch games and does things simply nobody else can do and is that not what sport is all about?

"Whether you are watching Erling Haaland play football, whether you are watching Jimmy Anderson bowl a cricket ball and do miraculous things, it is what you want to see.

"He delivers that and Lewis does as well.

"Lewis has been doing it all year, he is nominated for Man of Steel because of how consistent he has been this year.

"But the combination of Lewis vs French, in this stadium on Saturday at 6pm, it is worth tootling along and buying a ticket if there are any left."

Even French himself would enjoy the moment of coming up with the winning play, excited to go out at Old Trafford and make history once again, his lack of nerves epitomising his natural ability to see the game in a way not many can.

He also enters the match full of respect for Lewis, admiring his "drive and motivation" to win.

"It would be great if it did come down to a moment but hopefully we just do the job collectively," French told Sky Sports.

"He [Lewis] is very competitive. He is always running around every part of the pitch, trying to get involved as much as he can, you have got to respect his drive and motivation to want to win.

"He is also very entertaining for the crowd, great for the sport, he gets people out of their seats.

"If he is able to do something like that on the weekend, Old Trafford will erupt so it is great for the sport."

