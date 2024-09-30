Sam Tomkins: Catalans Dragons star reveals 'I could play again' in 2025 Super League season

Sam Tomkins has hinted at the prospect of extending his playing career into the 2025 Betfred Super League season following his return midway through this year.

The former England captain initially retired from playing rugby league following Catalans Dragons' defeat to another of his former clubs, Wigan Warriors, in the 2023 Grand Final at Old Trafford having been plagued by a knee injury.

But Tomkins made a shock comeback for the Dragons in July and made six appearances for the French club during the final rounds of the regular season. Speaking to The Bench podcast, however, the 35-year-old revealed he feels capable of playing on in 2025.

"I thought I was going to finish winning at Old Trafford last year and I didn't get that," Tomkins told Sky Sports. "I never want my last game to come, and I never wanted to retire.

"The knee feels a lot better than it did in 2023. What I got what eight months of pure recovery.

"I could play again, yeah."

Tomkins was ultimately unable to help Catalans return to the play-offs after reaching the Grand Final last year, with the Dragons ending the regular season in seventh and missing out on a place in the top six on points difference from St Helens.

Despite that, the three-time Super League winner has no regrets about deciding to come out of retirement for the Perpignan-based outfit.

"I love the club and the club were in a difficult position, so when they said, 'Would you come back?' it was quite an easy decision for me after a little bit of thinking," Tomkins said.

"I wanted to help, I wanted to be part of the group and I came in when we weren't in a great position. We signed Jarrod Wallace, Reimis Smith came over, so there was an obvious change in the club, and we needed to change something, and I was part of that.

"I don't think anyone who came in made a big enough impact to change the course of the season, but I've no regrets because I did exactly what I wanted to do.

"I just wish it would have finished a little bit better."

