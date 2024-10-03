Super League: England halves vie for Grand Final place as Hull KR face Warrington Wolves in semi-final

George Williams and Mikey Lewis were on the same team in June as England beat France 40-8 in Toulouse; on Friday, two of the stand-out halves in the Betfred Super League will be going head-to-head with a Grand Final place on the line for their respective clubs

Lewis' Hull KR side welcome Williams and Warrington Wolves to Sewell Group Craven Park for the play-off semi-final, live on Sky Sports, with both aiming to keep their hopes of a maiden triumph in the decider at Old Trafford alive.

For Lewis, it would be the perfect way to cap off a season which has already seem him awarded the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association's player of the year accolade and nominated for Man of Steel, cementing his status as one of the brightest emerging stars of Super League.

Scintillating attacking play has cemented the 23-year-old's status as one of the rising stars of Super League, yet it is the improvements he has made to the unglamorous side of his game which head coach and former scrum-half Willie Peters is most pleased with.

"Mike has put a lot into his game over the past two seasons and it's what he does off the field and the way he prepares now, and his maturity level," Peters, a Grand Final runner-up with Wigan Warriors in 2000 as a player, said.

"He's up there leading the try assists, he's scored 19 tries for a half, but what I'm loving about him is his defence and his last plays. His last plays and especially his long kicking game has won us games this year.

"Mike had to work on that, and he has, and for me he's such an important part of what we do - not because of his individual brilliance, but his last plays and his management around that."

While Lewis is the up-and-comer, England captain Williams - six years his senior - is operating at his peak and has proven a huge influence at Warrington since returning to these shores following 18 months with Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role as the Wolves triumphed 23-22 in a thrilling golden point elimination play-off win over St Helens last Saturday, having a hand in all three of the hosts' tries and kicking the decisive drop goal four minutes into extra-time.

It was a display which not only saw Williams named player of the match, but also earn the acclaim of head coach Sam Burgess, who has already guided the Wolves to the Betfred Challenge Cup final in what is his first season in charge.

"I thought it was the most complete performance I've ever seen [from Williams]," Burgess told Sky Sports News.

"He's been in good form over the last month, he's really taken the group and his leadership is coming through now, so players are responding to him. It gives everyone a bit of confidence and hopefully we can get more of that on Friday night.

"He's influential, he's been there and done it on both sides of the world.

"He's been in the big games, and we've got a number of players who have been there and done that."

Lewis has won the admiration of his team-mates as well, even among those who did not have much time for him when they came up against him as an opponent.

One of those is none other than his now-Hull KR half-back partner Tyrone May, who had a run-in with Lewis while playing for Catalans Dragons against the Robins last season.

"He gets under the skin of the opposition and that's when he's at his best, when he's flirting with that line," May said.

"I wasn't happy about it, but we've formed a good partnership this year and since I walked through the doors, he's been nothing but welcoming.

Image: Lewis and Tyrone May have formed a strong half-back partnership for Hull KR

"That happens in rugby league a lot. When you cross that white line you do want to turn into something different and you are different because you change that mentality when you're out there on the pitch.

"When we're off it, we're just like everyone else. We love having fun and love having a laugh."

Williams appreciated the praise of his head coach, but his sole focus is on ensuring Warrington get through to face either his old club Wigan Warriors or Leigh Leopards, who play in Saturday's semi-final, at Old Trafford on October 12.

A two-time Grand Final winner during his time with the Warriors, both of which came against the Wolves in 2016 and 2018, Williams is determined to add a third winners' ring to his collection - particularly after their Wembley defeat to Wigan in June.

"That's nice praise, but I'm always trying to improve," Williams told Sky Sports News. "I'm just happy I played okay on the big stage, which is what I want to do.

"Wembley was probably a massive missed opportunity and something we talk about as a group. We know the occasion got the better of us and we wanted to learn from that.

"Winning that game was a step in the right direction, but we've got one on Friday and hopefully another one the week after that."

