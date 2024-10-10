Super League Grand Final 2024: Stars to watch as Wigan Warriors and Hull KR go for glory at Old Trafford

Ahead of the Super League Grand Final, we take a look at the stars from Wigan Warriors and Hull KR as they vie to be crowned champions at Old Trafford on October 12...

Wigan Warriors:

Bevan French

Appearances in 2024: 18

Tries: 16

Accolades: Grand Final winner (2024), Challenge Cup (2022, 2024), World Club Challenge (2024), Man of Steel (2023), Super League Dream Team (2020, 2022, 2023), Lance Todd Trophy (2024)

With silky speed an eye for space, teams always have to come up with a plan of how they will mark the Wigan man, whose attacking flair is lethal when he is on his game.

French suffered an injury midway through this season but is back and firing for his side, his incredible try in Wigan's 38-0 victory over Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals an indication of just how sensational his individual skill is.

You wouldn't look past him being the star who comes up with the moment that wins it all for Wigan.

Jai Field

Appearances in 2024: 18

Tries: 6

Accolades: Super League Grand Final (2023), League Leaders' Shield (2023, 2024), Challenge Cup (2022), World Club Challenge (2024), Super League Dream Team (2023)

Known for having pace to burn, Jai Field is a player who gives opposition teams nightmares when he has space to run.

His link-up play with French and Harry Smith makes Wigan's attack one of the most dangerous in the league and there is no stopping him when in full flow.

Watch out for him catching a kick when Wigan are on top and using some silky footwork to go through the defence and all the way to the try-line.

Jake Wardle

Appearances in 2024: 26

Tries: 9

Accolades: Super League Grand Final (2023), League Leaders' Shield (2023, 2024), Challenge Cup (2024), World Club Challenge (2024), Super League Dream Team (2023, 2024), Harry Sunderland Trophy (2023)

The player of the match in the 2023 Grand Final, Jake Wardle is absolutely integral to this Wigan side.

He has pure power and strength when in attack and is crucial to Wigan's almost impenetrable defensive line.

There is no getting around him but he will get around you and can come up with dazzling moments both in attack and defence that either keep Wigan on top or change a game.

Simply, he is a cog that Wigan cannot do without.

Hull KR:

Mikey Lewis

Appearances in 2024: 26

Tries: 19

Accolades: Super League Dream Team (2024)

Hull KR have been firing on all cylinders in 2024 and a lot of the exciting play we have seen has been created through the vision of one player: Mikey Lewis.

Lewis has been simply sensational, his cheeky personality coupled with his exciting runs and creative play making him one of the most intriguing players to watch.

Opposition fans love to hate him and he loves to play up to it, but his talent allows him to - most of the time - be the one who comes out on top.

Hull KR are looking to become just the fifth side to win the Grand Final and if they do, it is more than likely Lewis will have had a career-defining performance.

Elliot Minchella

Appearances in 2024: 24

Tries: 4

Accolades: Super League Dream Team (2024)

Captain and leader, Hull KR feel a different side when they have Elliot Minchella on the pitch.

His defensive efforts in the middle are absolutely paramount and he couples doing the hard yards with an incredible ability to link up with the backs for try-scoring opportunities.

How he leads the team is going to be absolutely vital if the Robins are going to join the elite list of teams to win the Grand Final.

Peta Hiku

Appearances in 2024: 27

Tries: 15

Peta Hiku is one of the biggest metre-makers in the competition and Hull KR will need his forward thrust when trying to wrestle the momentum in their favour against Wigan.

His size and strength, coupled with handling ability, is second to none and if he busts through tackles, expect the Robins to come up with a sparking off-the-cuff play from it.

