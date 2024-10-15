Super League recap: Top moments from the 2024 season including Hull KR's revival, London's defiance and a special tribute

The Wigan Warriors may have made their own history in the Super League Grand Final, but there were lots of exciting, hard-hitting, and emotional moments that took place across 2024.

The Warriors came out as the cream of the crop, Hull KR challenged those at the top, Warrington Wolves found a new mentality, and Salford Red Devils made predictions look foolish once again.

Leigh Leopards staged a fightback, St Helens learnt to come back from disruption, Catalans Dragons convinced Sam Tomkins to un-retire, and Leeds Rhinos staged a tribute fitting to the man that is Rob Burrow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment as Wigan Warriors celebrate taking the Super League 2024 champions title at the full time claxon in the Grand Final match against Hull KR.

Huddersfield Giants came through adversity to give one of their own the top job, Castleford Tigers picked up big wins on the road, Hull FC relied on youth in their most troublesome year, and London Broncos showed that rugby league is alive and well in the capital.

So, what are the top moments from 2024? Let's take a look...

1: Sky Sports remembers Rob Burrow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos gathered to remember their inspirational number seven and gave Rob Burrow the fitting tribute he deserved.

"In a world full of adversity, you must dare to dream," and that is what the late great Rob Burrow CBE did in a career with a highlight reel not many can top. Ahead of Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards this season, his boyhood club and Sky Sports paid tribute to the "little warrior" who left a gigantic mark.

On Global MND Awareness Day, a packed-out Headingley Stadium was pulsing with emotion as family, friends and fans alike came together to celebrate Leeds' greatest ever No 7, who raised millions for the disease he battled valiantly since his diagnosis in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Burrow family and Leeds Rhinos players came together on the pitch after the game to watch a tribute to the inspirational number seven.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jamie Jones-Buchanan described the moment as Burrow's "brothers and sisters" brought the tribute into the "inner sanctum" - and that they did, with his wife Lindsey Burrow, his parents Irene and Geoff Burrow, plus 80 of his former team-mates coming from as far as Australia and New Zealand, there to celebrate his legacy.

A powerful rendition of Nessun Dorma soundtracked the fireworks and applause as the celebration of Burrow's life took to the pitch, the Rhinos players wearing a special jersey designed by Cath Muir, who herself was diagnosed with MND in 2014.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A special rendition of Nessun Dorma helps pays tribute to former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow.

Video tributes also came in from stars across codes and sports, starting with a message from Burrow's close friend and fellow MND campaigner Kevin Sinfield CBE, while Alan Shearer also left a message saying the sporting world will "remember Rob Burrow forever".

It was a fittingly emotional build-up that looked to raise vital funds. Every day, six people are diagnosed with motor neurone disease and every day, six people die of the disease. There is no cure. The money raised as part of the MND Awareness game is hoping to change that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Shearer says Leeds, rugby league and the sporting world will remember Rob Burrow forever.

2: Resurgent Robins take on the big boys

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR fans go wild as they reach their first Super League final after defeating Warrington Wolves.

Once in a while, a team comes along and looks refreshed, packed with talent, and ready to take on Super League's big boys. That is what Hull KR did in 2024.

Building on making it to the Challenge Cup Final in 2023, Willie Peters' side won 21 out of their 27 fixtures in the regular season, picking up the scalps of Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Salford Red Devils on the way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR sing 'A little respect' ahead of their Super League semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

That means they beat every one of the top six bar Warrington Wolves in the regular rounds and then went on to beat Sam Burgess' side 10-8 in a nail-biting semi-final.

Despite the Robins losing 9-2 in the Super League Grand Final to a Warriors side that secured a historic quadruple, you get the feeling that, with Peters in charge and the players they are bringing in, they will be competing for trophies for a while.

The next thing on their checklist is to go from making finals to winning finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jai Field makes the initial break through the Hull KR defence before releasing the ball inside to Jake Wardle, who looks set to cross the line but Ryan Hall stops him in his tracks with a brilliant tackle.

3: London Broncos pick up first Super League win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between London Broncos and Hull FC.

The date Sunday May 12, 2024 is one that will live long in the memory of London Broncos players and fans.

Indeed, it was round 11 of Super League, at home to Hull FC, that they secured a massive 34-18 victory, their first of three across the season.

It was a win that instilled confidence in a side that were not expecting promotion to Super League after finishing fifth in the Championship and then going on a run, shockingly defeating Toulouse 18-14 to take their place back at the top of Super League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between London Broncos and Catalans Dragons.

As the season went on, the Broncos found their style that included an attacking flair that was brilliant to watch and they picked up more big victories too, beating Catalans Dragons by two points, dominating Hull FC once again on Magic Weekend, then coming agonisingly close to defeating Leeds Rhinos, Brad Arthur's side beating them twice in heartbreaking golden-point extra time.

Everybody loves an underdog!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos.

4: Leigh Leopards' dramatic run to the play-offs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

After their first 10 matches in 2024, the Leigh Leopards had won just four of their matches and everyone was wondering if they had some 'second season-itus' after promotion and winning the Challenge Cup in 2023.

Fast forward to the end of the season and, in their final 10 matches, the Leopards picked up eight wins, cementing their place in the play-offs with a dramatic 18-12 victory over St Helens in the final round of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Salford Red Devils against the Leigh Leopards in the Super League play-off elimination final.

Adrian Lam's side were playing elimination rugby from Magic Weekend onwards and were spurred on by their desire to make the top six, rewarding fans with huge celebrations following their win against Saints.

Just what will we get from the Leopards in 2025?!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Magic Weekend clash between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

5: George Williams' magical golden point drop goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Williams sent Warrington Wolves through to the Super League play-off semi-finals with a superb drop goal against St Helens.

If you grew up a Warrington Wolves fan, you will have painful memories of St Helens inflicting heartbreaking last-gasp defeats at the Halliwell Jones, Sean Long usually the culprit as your rivals and neighbours walked away with victory once again.

This time, it was the Wolves who inflicted the pain on St Helens.

It is the play-offs and sixth-place St Helens are away to Warrington Wolves and, at half-time, the visitors have a 16-10 lead, Paul Wellens' side seemingly clicking after a season of disruption.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League play-off match between Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

Fast forward to the 80th minute and Saints' Mark Percival sends over a clutch conversion from Jon Bennison's final moment try to put the game level and send it to golden point.

At this moment, Warrington fans will have had the memories of their childhood swirling in their head, thinking 'not again' as they entered extra-time.

But it didn't happen again. Up stepped George Williams who, after a charged-down attempt, sent a drop goal over to send the Halliwell Jones into pandemonium and Warrington into the semi-finals, giving St Helens a big taste of their own medicine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Bench, Jon Wilkin and Sam Tomkins discuss how profiles like Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess can instill confidence and belief into their squad.

NRL extra: Penrith Panthers go four times in a row

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Penrith Panthers became the first team in 58 years to win four consecutive NRL titles after they beat Melbourne Storm 14-6 in Sydney.

Okay, this isn't something that happened in Super League, but we had to include the Penrith Panthers making their own bit of history on the other side of the world.

The Panthers became the first outfit in 58 years to win four consecutive NRL titles after they beat Melbourne Storm 14-6 in Sydney, a feat completed only once in Super League by St Helens from 2019-2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors CEO speaks about the possibility of Nathan Cleary joining Super League and whether the Warriors would try and sign him.

Of course, Nathan Cleary starred for the side coached by his father, Ivan Cleary, and admitted it was a magical moment.

"I'm lost for words. Five years ago I was standing here crying and now we have won four in a row. It's mind-blowing," said Nathan Cleary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Cleary joins Jenna Brooks at half-time of the Wigan Warriors and Hull KR Super League Grand Final and dismisses any reports that links him with a move to the Super League.

"I'm so glad my family could be a part of this. It means the world. So much hard work goes into this.

"This exact feeling here is all worth it. It's the best feeling in the world."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.