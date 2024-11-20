Super League 2025: Fixtures for rounds one, two and Rivals Round revealed ahead of new season

The opening two rounds of fixtures for the 2025 Betfred Super League season - plus Rivals Round - have been revealed.

Ahead of the release of the full-season fixture list at 8am on Thursday, Super League has given a first glimpse of how the new campaign will open up, with each of the 12 teams' first home games across the opening two rounds confirmed.

Sky Sports will again show every game live, including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors will open the season against Leigh Leopards, live on Sky Sports on Thursday February 13.

The first Friday night match on February 14 will feature Hull KR, who lost to Wigan in this year's Grand Final, against Castleford Tigers - a match that will see the latter's new head coach Danny McGuire's first game in charge up against his former club.

Rivals Round, round eight, takes place over the Easter weekend from April 17-19.

The 2025 Super League fixtures revealed so far

All Super League matches are streamed live on Sky Sports+

ROUND ONE

Thursday February 13: Wigan vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday February 14: Hull KR vs Castleford - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday February 14: Catalans vs Hull FC - 8pm

Saturday February 15: Leeds vs Wakefield - 3pm

Saturday February 15: St Helens vs Salford - 5.30pm

Sunday February 16: Huddersfield vs Warrington - 3pm

ROUND TWO

Thursday February 20: Wakefield vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday February 21: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday February 21: Hull FC vs Wigan - 8pm

Saturday February 22: Salford vs Leeds - 3pm

Saturday February 22: Castleford vs St Helens - 8pm

Sunday February 23: Leigh vs Huddersfield - 2.30pm

ROUND EIGHT - RIVALS ROUND

Thursday April 17: Wakefield vs Castleford - 8pm

Friday April 18: Hull FC vs Hull KR - 12.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday April 18: Wigan vs St Helens - 3pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday April 18: Leeds vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm

Saturday April 19: Leigh vs Warrington - 1.30pm

Saturday April 19: Catalans vs Salford - 6pm

Wigan have won the past two Super League titles, claiming the 2024 crown with a 9-2 victory over Grand Final debutants Hull KR in October's showpiece season finale.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

The 2025 campaign sees Wakefield Trinity return to the top level, replacing the London Broncos, under the new IMG grading system. Wakefield's first home match back in the top flight is against Hull KR on February 20 and exclusively live in round two on Sky Sports.

The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remain the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.

The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate their Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

Wakefield thumped Toulouse 36-0 to win the Championship Grand Final to complete the treble, meaning they would have also gained promotion under the old system as well as the new gradings.

Super League confirmed on Monday that its Magic Weekend will be returning to Newcastle's St James' Park in 2025, with the date shifted from August back to the first May Bank Holiday.

