Rugby League in Las Vegas 2025: Super League's chance to write its name into American folklore and attract NFL audience?

When you turn up at an NFL game, you are greeted with a distinctly American spectacle. The way they experience sport is unlike any other country in the world.

I have experienced one NFL game in my life back in December 2023 when I watched the New York Jets take on and beat the Houston Texans 30-6 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Admittedly, I was an American football novice going into this game but was immediately taken aback by how every single game is its own spectacle: the tailgating is a party like no other, the fans not only wear jerseys but have hats, beads, scarves, sunglasses all with their team's logo, and the match itself is entertainment while also being sport.

Cries of "defence" (or is that "defense?") ring around, with designated fans in each stand tasked with hyping up the watching crowd. Tears flow as the American anthem plays before kick-off.

There is a distinct patriotism to the sport and they truly believe that nothing else competes with it. Similarly, Super League fans are distinctly partisan in support of their hometown clubs and believe no other sport can compete with theirs.

Now, rugby league has been given one of the biggest NFL stages to show why that is the case.

Similarities and cross-overs

When Super League, NRL, and international women's rugby league combine at the Allegiant Stadium in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, they will be tasked with showing Americans just why it is a sport they can love.

The selling point is easy, right? It is like NFL without the pads. But, there is something deeper than that as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves take part in what could be a seminal moment for the sport.

In the Super League, there are stories and 'franchises' that people can get behind.

Wigan Warriors are the team to beat - the Kansas City Chiefs equivalent who are seeking their third straight title win. Can they be stopped?

On the other side, there's Warrington, who have experienced Buffalo Bills levels of 'oh so close' heartbreak. Four Grand Final appearances and four defeats. It's not quite the four straight Super Bowl losses like the Bills of the 90s, but only winning the big one would make up for it.

And let's not overlook the incredible story and rise of Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

While he didn't quite make it to NRL, the Australian was playing rugby league for South Sydney Rabbitohs' U20s in 2017. After video clips of his dominating play found their way to NFL executives, he was invited to join the league's International Player Pathway Program.

Mailata was selected right towards the end of the 2018 NFL Draft based on that potential, and six seasons later, he has played in over 80 games, won the Lombardi Trophy, and signed a $64 million contract.

Could the NFL talent scouts take an interest again on Saturday?

A seismic occasion...

The occasion will not be lost on these clubs.

They are in the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime drama back in 2024. They are where Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce. They are where her Eras Tour played on her record-breaking run. They are where Usher performed his half-time show. They are where Wrestlemania will be held in April. They are where over 40,000 fans packed out to watch the NRL launch this concept back in 2024.

While Super League fans might be more accustomed to a pre-match pint watching their local hometown heroes, they will don their jerseys and head to the strip to party in typical Las Vegas fashion, embracing the moment for what it is.

Rugby league is always trying to push the boundaries to find new audiences… viva rugby league in Las Vegas!

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Saturday March 1

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (1:30pm PST / 9:30pm GMT), live on Sky Sports

NRL - Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / Midnight GMT)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 2am GMT March 2)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 4:30am GMT March 2)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+