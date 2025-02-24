Wigan Warriors ready for Las Vegas responsibility of showcasing Super League to the world

It is not lost on Wigan Warriors how big a moment it could be for Super League when they take on Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on March 1, live on Sky Sports.

The two local rivals will battle it out at the Allegiant Stadium as rugby league goes stateside and tries to capture a new audience.

There will also be two competition points on offer, with the round-three fixture a part of the Super League calendar, but Wigan head coach Matt Peet knows there is more at stake from the game than merely those points on offer.

Indeed, while putting on a battle, Wigan and Warrington will "collaborate" throughout the build-up to ensure the best of Super League is on show.

"I am very excited. It is a great opportunity and credit to the vision of both Wigan and Warrington for putting this event on," Peet said.

"Now we have got a responsibility to not just put on a good game but showcase Super League through the media, take every opportunity, and attack it with both hands.

"It is important that although we go as rivals with Warrington and we are competing with them, we collaborate and understand that we are representing the British game.

"It is a landmark event. We have been a part of some of these in our history before and you get a lot of great memories when you win and perform well, then not so much when you don't perform like we did in Barcelona a few years ago.

"The lads have got the chance to make some great memories and need to take it."

The magnitude of the spectacle is not lost on the players either, with 20-year-old Junior Nsemba excited to enjoy Sin City despite being under the age limit for the majority of the attractions on the strip.

Rather, he will be there to help grow the sport and take in playing somewhere that once held a Super Bowl.

"It's going to be amazing. I've heard it before, but this is going to be one of the biggest games in Super League," Nsemba said.

"To be a part of that, Wigan and Warrington going against each other, we're going to obviously entertain people, but at the same time we're going there to do our job.

"Going to a very good venue, Las Vegas, the Sin City.There'll be some nice places to see in Vegas. Outside of rugby, it'll be nice to get some downtime and have a little walk around. Inside of rugby, we're there to do our job.

"It's amazing how Super League, Sky and everyone managed to get us there as players. Just growing the sport and letting people know what rugby league is.

"Yeah, I don't hit the age limit. I'm pretty restricted with a couple of things that I could do. That's not me saying that I was going to Vegas just to drink or anything.

"Regardless, we're still going to Vegas. We're still playing the game. Although I'm restricted to fruit shoots and whatever.

"It'll be crazy playing in a very big stadium in Las Vegas. Obviously, Wembley was big enough for me. Old Trafford was big enough for me. But now going to a place where the Super Bowl was held, it's a crazy feeling.

I feel that all the boys will really enjoy it."

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Saturday March 1 live on Sky Sports

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+