Super League: Mikey Lewis hat-trick inspires Hull KR's 50-4 win at Huddersfield as Wigan Warriors return to winning ways against Salford

Mikey Lewis expertly pulled the strings as early Super League pace-setters Hull KR extended their perfect start to the season by sweeping aside rock-bottom Huddersfield.

Lewis bagged a hat-trick and had a hand in just about all of the Robins' nine tries as they recorded a 50-4 win - their sixth victory from as many league matches to regain their three-point cushion at the top of the table.

George Flanagan's incredible individual effort was scant consolation for Huddersfield, who put up a fight in the first 40 minutes but were overwhelmed and crashed to a sixth successive defeat.

Arthur Mourgue marked his Hull KR debut with a try and seven conversions, but this was the Lewis show as he got the better of a compelling arm wrestle with fellow half-back Flanagan, starting as early as the sixth minute as the visitors hit the front.

They were gifted possession on halfway after Harry Rushton's handling error and did not waste it, with Lewis drawing in a couple of defenders, including Flanagan, then offloading for Oliver Gildart to bag a seventh try in his last five outings.

Lewis, though, was grasping at fresh air after Flanagan left him in his wake, the youngster finding the narrowest of gaps before side-stepping full-back Mourgue for a fantastic 50-metre solo try.

Flanagan fluffed his lines with a simple conversion in front of the posts and missed a tackle shortly after as Lewis had his revenge, spinning over and reaching out to ground the ball on the left.

Image: Hull KR ran in nine tries in 50-4 mauling of Huddersfield Giants

Flanagan's attempted grubber was then gobbled up by the irrepressible Lewis and while he was stopped short of doubling his tally after a 70-metre burst, Huddersfield were scrambling and Mourgue took advantage by dotting down on the right on the half-hour.

Huddersfield only trailed 16-4 at the break, but hopes of a second-half comeback receded with Lewis once again the architect for the next two tries.

First, Lewis nimbly went through the Huddersfield backline and even a stumble played into his hands as the covering Jacob Gagai went over the top of him, allowing the 23-year-old to regain his feet and send over Jai Whitbread.

Lewis then won possession for Hull KR and held off several challenges before freeing Jez Litten, who went from try-scorer to providing the assist from dummy-half for Sauaso Sue to crash over from close range.

Having teed up several of his team-mates, Lewis gratefully accepted a pass from Mourgue and then Gildart to touch down in quick succession for a deserved treble against Huddersfield's flagging defence.

Tom Davies completed the rout after another stunning break, with the wing getting on the end of Tyrone May's grubber before Mourgue brought up a half-century of points to complete a comprehensive Hull KR victory.

Wardle hat-trick as Wigan return to winning ways

Image: Jake Wardle scored two tries in Wigan's thumping 54-0 win over Salford Red Devils

Wing Jake Wardle scored a hat-trick as Wigan returned to winning ways by inflicting another heavy Super League defeat on crisis-club Salford, who lost 54-0 at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Warriors bounced back from their recent Challenge Cup exit to Hull and last week's Super League defeat at Leeds by running in 10 tries against a patched-up Salford line-up.

Wardle went over twice in the first half and again late in the second, full-back Jai Field scored twice and there were also tries for Junior Nsemba, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Sam Walters and Josh Eckersley as Wigan climbed up to third in the table.

Image: Junior Nsemba was among the scores in Wigan's nine-try victory

Salford continue to operate under a salary cap sanction due to concerns over their current takeover, with players and staff receiving their wages late for the second consecutive month this week.

The Red Devils went down to a record 82-0 Super League defeat at St Helens last month, while the sanctions, allied with a lengthy injury list and the recent departure of key players, has left head coach Paul Rowley seriously short of options.

