Hull KR coach Willie Peters unconcerned about energy levels as League Leaders' Shield looms

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters says he has no concerns about his side's energy levels as they enter the crunch time of the Betfred Super League season with the League Leaders' Shield on the line against Warrington Wolves in Round 27.

Peters' Robins have been the form team across 2025, picking up 21 wins and suffering just five defeats.

That means that if they triumph in Round 27 against Warrington Wolves, live on Sky Sports on Thursday from 7.30pm, they will be crowned as League Leaders' Shield winners for the first time in the club's history.

While many see KR picking up that result as a foregone conclusion, Wakefield Trinity threw a spanner in the works with their huge win over KR in Round 26, the first half particularly emphatic as they went in 26-0 ahead.

That led to questions about whether Hull KR were suffering from fatigue precisely at the wrong part of the season while other teams begin to ramp up.

Despite the shock loss, Peters remains steadfast in his belief that his side are ready and raring to go, with defeats like the one they suffered against Wakefield always provoking such tough questions.

Indeed, he says some people would suggest Hull KR needed a loss to reinvigorate them, meaning they are "damned if you do and damned if you don't".

"I am confident. The energy levels, when you play a huge amount of games, could be up and down at times. But, after we got beat by Leeds, we found energy levels against St Helens," Peters said.

"I was really happy with that performance, even though it was a tight game, we had energy levels.

"When you start to have success and you don't have a great deal of losses throughout the year, when you do have a loss, a lot of people are going to say they're wobbling or it's a major step in the wrong direction.

"We had energy levels in a scrappy game against Hull FC, and then on the weekend against Wakefield we didn't handle the start or adversity. But we found some energy in that second half when we wanted to.

"I remember someone saying that they [we] need to lose, when we were on that big run, but when you lose it's, 'Oh, their energy levels are gone'.

"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't. You can't win either way. What I want, I want to win every game and I want our performances to be up there every game.

"When we have a dip, we have to look at why. But our programme is around being in finals, players playing 27 rounds. Behind the scenes, players have had days off and gone on holidays. What we do internally is to make sure our players are fresh."

What are the Round 27 permutations?

If Hull KR beat Warrington, then the League Leaders' Shield - for first place in the final Super League table - and a home semi-final in the play-offs is theirs.

However, if they lose, Wigan Warriors can take first place with a big win over Leeds Rhinos as they also need to overcome their 41-point deficit to the Robins on points difference.

Leigh Leopards are in pole position to take third place with a win over Huddersfield Giants. If they lose, Leeds can take third by beating Wigan.

With St Helens cemented in fifth, the final place is between Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC.

Hull FC need to beat Catalans on Thursday night to keep their hopes alive. Then it is down to Wakefield.

If Wakefield beat Salford, they are sixth, if they lose and Hull FC have won, Hull FC are sixth.

All is to play for!

